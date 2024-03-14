Ascent Solar Technologies Announces Warrants Repurchase Agreements

THORNTON, Colo., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (“Ascent,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), a U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced that, as previously disclosed on December 19, 2022, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Contract with two institutional investors. Pursuant to the Purchase Contract, the Company issued to the investors certain common stock warrants (the “Warrants”).



The Warrants have certain “full ratchet” anti-dilution adjustments that are triggered when the Company issues securities with a purchase or conversion, exercise or exchange price that is less than the exercise price of the Warrants then in effect at any time. Under the full ratchet anti-dilution adjustments, if the Company issues new securities at a price lower than the then applicable exercise price, (i) the exercise price is reduced to the lower new issue price and (ii) the number of warrant shares is proportionately increased. The Warrants have been previously adjusted following past issuances of Company securities. Currently, there are 5,596,232 Warrants exercisable at an exercise price of $1.765.

On March 6, 2024, and March 7, 2024, the Company entered into Warrant Repurchase agreements (the “Repurchase Agreements”) with each of the investors. Pursuant to the Repurchase Agreements, if the Company closes a new capital raising transaction with gross proceeds in excess of $5 million (“Qualified Financing”), the Company will repurchase the Warrants from the investors for an aggregate purchase price of $3.6 million. Following the delivery of the purchase price to the investors, the investors will relinquish all rights, title and interest in the Warrants and assign the same to the Company, and the Warrants will be canceled.

So long as the Repurchase Agreements are in effect, the investors have agreed not to directly or indirectly sell or assign the Warrants. The investors retain the right to exercise the Warrants at the current exercise price (currently $1.765 per share) at any time proper to the completion of the Qualified Financing. In the case of any such exercise, the $3.6 million aggregate repurchase price will be reduced on a pro-rata percentage basis.

If the closing under the Repurchase Agreements has not occurred by April 12, 2024, then, at the election of either the Company or the Investors, by written notice to the other, the Repurchase Agreements may be terminated. In the event of any termination of the Repurchase Agreements, the Warrants shall remain outstanding with all existing terms unchanged.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 4.5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “will,” "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

