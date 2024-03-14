BluePond.AI Joins AAIS Partner Program, Offering Members Greater Efficiency and Regulatory Compliance Using Artificial Intelligence

BluePond.AI will offer AAIS Members innovative solutions for the P&C insurance industry, leveraging their Gen-AI-based CoPilot platform.

Lisle, IL, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome BluePond.AI, an automation platform for the P&C industry, to the AAIS Partner Program.

“AAIS and BluePond.AI share a vision to leverage emerging technologies to help improve efficiency and regulatory compliance in the industry,” said Pranav Pasricha, CEO of BluePond.AI. “We are thrilled to partner with AAIS and hope to build many innovative solutions to serve the insurance space together.”

“The combination of BluePond.AI’s industry expertise and their GenAi platform trained specifically for the property & casualty insurance industry provides our Members with tools to build innovative solutions with speed and efficiency,” said Werner Kruck, President & CEO of AAIS.

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and grow their business. To find out how AAIS and partners like BluePond.AI can help create better customer experiences and increase speed to market, please visit www.aaisonline.com or reach out to the AAIS Engagement Team at membership@aaisonline.com.

About BluePond.AI

BluePond.AI, brainchild of industry experts, is built to tackle challenges faced by P&C Insurance businesses— rising costs, talent shortages, and operational headaches. We streamline and simplify complex processes, improve decision quality, giving back time for you to focus on your people, clients, and profits. We're all about constant innovation and keeping things simple. We understand the nitty-gritty of the insurance world and are committed to continually refining and simplifying processes. BluePond CoPilot our Gen-AI platform takes away tedious work from your hands by automating your processes, analyzing complex documents, and generating market insights. Find out more at www.bluepond.ai.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service, and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit www.aaisonline.com.

John Greene American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) johng@aaisonline.com Pranav Pasricha BluePond.AI pranav@bluepond.ai