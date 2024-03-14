Shell plc files Form 20-F with SEC

Shell plc filed Form 20-F with SEC

March 14, 2024

Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, (“2023 Form 20-F”), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2024.

The 2023 Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings or www.sec.gov .

Shell plc also published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023, (“2023 Annual Report and Accounts”) on March 14, 2024.

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at www.shell.com/news-and-insights/annual-reports-and-publications .

Printed copies of the 2023 Form 20-F will be available from April 17, 2024, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/news-and-insights/annual-reports-and-publications/order-printed-annual-reports .

Enquiries

