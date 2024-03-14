Gatchalian hails ratification of bicam report on teaching allowance increase

Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the Senate's ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the 'Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act,' which would increase the amount of teaching allowance for public school teachers.

Under the reconciled version of House Bill No. 9682 and Senate Bill No. 1964, the grant of a teaching allowance to all public school teachers is institutionalized. Starting School Year 2025-2026, the Teaching Allowance will amount to P10,000.

The Teaching Allowance shall be used for the purchase of tangible or intangible teaching supplies and materials, payment of incidental expenses, and the implementation or conduct of various learning delivery modalities.

Gatchalian, co-author of the proposed measure and Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, said that it is time to institutionalize the grant of the Teaching Allowance, especially since similar measures were approved by the Senate during the 17th and 18th Congresses. He also said that the grant of a Teaching Allowance would help relieve teachers from the burden of spending their own money to perform their teaching duties.

The lawmaker further noted that while initiatives from Congress provided for the grant of a cash allowance for the purchase of teaching supplies under the national budget, institutionalizing the grant of this allowance will provide added financial security for teachers.

"Napapanahon nang tiyakin nating matatanggap ng ating mga guro taon-taon ang Teaching Allowance. Mahalagang tulong itong ipapaabot natin sa mga public school teachers, lalo na't kadalasan ay nanggagaling sa sarili nilang bulsa ang perang pinambibili nila ng sapat na gamit sa pagtuturo," said Gatchalian.

Under the proposed measure, the Teaching Allowance shall not be subject to income tax.

Bicam report sa panukalang dagdag teaching allowance ratipikado na - Gatchalian

Ikinagalak ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang ratipikasyon ng Senado sa bicameral conference committee report ng 'Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act,' isang panukalang magtataas sa teaching allowance ng mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan.

Sa ilalim ng bicam report na nagresolba sa mga pagkakaiba ng House Bill No. 9682 at Senate Bill No. 1964, magiging institutionalized na ang pagbibigay ng teaching allowance sa mga public school teachers. Simula School Year 2025-2026, makakatanggap na ang mga guro ng Teaching Allowance na nagkakahalaga ng P10,000.

Maaaring gamitin ang naturang Teaching Allowance para sa pagbili ng mga teaching supplies at materials, mga hindi inaasahang gastusin, at pagpapatupad ng iba't ibang learning delivery modalities o paraan ng pagtuturo.

Ayon kay Gatchalian, na isa sa mga may akda ng naturang panukala, napapanahon na ang pagiging institutionalized ng Teaching Allowance, lalo na't naaprubahan na sa Senado ang parehong panukala noong 17th at 18th Congress. Ayon din sa mambabatas na siyang ring Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, makakatulong ang naturang Teaching Allowance sa mga guro, lalo na't minsan ay napipilitan silang mag-abono para makabili ng mga gamit sa pagtuturo.

Binigyang diin din ng mambabatas na bagama't may mga inisyatibo ang Kongreso para bigyan ng cash allowance ang mga guro sa ilalim ng taunang national budget, magbibigay ng dagdag seguridad sa usaping pinansya ang mas mataas na Teaching Allowance.

"Napapanahon nang tiyakin nating matatanggap ng mga guro taon-taon ang Teaching Allowance. Mahalagang tulong itong ipapaabot natin sa mga public school teachers, lalo na't minsan ay nanggagaling sa sarili nilang bulsa ang perang pinambibili nila ng sapat na gamit sa pagtuturo," ani Gatchalian.

Hindi rin papatawan ng income tax ang Teaching Allowance.