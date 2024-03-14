The Marquie Group Retires S-1 In Continued Commitment to Shareholders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TMGI), a growing force within the health and beauty industry, has announced that as part of its ongoing commitment to its shareholders, management has retired its S-1 registration. This is another momentous step in addressing the issues that have impacted shareholders and valuation. Additionally, the Company has reiterated its stance that there will be no reverse split, and its authorized shares will be reduced significantly which will be reflected in the upcoming 10-Q filing.

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, expressed, “To enhance shareholder value and bolster confidence, we are halting the issuance of shares under the S-1 registration effective immediately. We want to show our shareholders, through these ongoing actions, our dedication to building a properly structured and successful Company.”

Mr. Angell continued, “In light of our most recent and expanding relationships with some of the biggest names in the industry as well as our upcoming product launches, this is a pivotal move in achieving that objective. We are excited with the pipeline of opportunities the Company has identified and look forward to communicating these developments as they are executed.”

Further, management has stated that additional efforts are underway to eliminate debt, improve the capital structure, and strengthen financials. There will be ongoing communication and updates as these endeavors progress.

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group is celebrated for its Whim brand, a health and beauty product line distinguished by its commitment to safety, effectiveness, and superior quality. Whim’s offerings are distributed across multiple platforms including SimplyWhim.com, Amazon, on Public Square, and through radio advertisements on the Company’s nationwide network, Music of Your Life – the world’s longest continuously running syndicated music radio network. The brand is dedicated to advancing consumer health and safety, a commitment stemming from the urgent need for enhanced standards and regulations within the beauty sector. Whim proudly manufactures its products in the USA.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

marc@tmgiusa.com

800-351-3021