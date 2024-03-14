Celularity CEO to Present on Cell Therapy’s Potential to Improve Longevity at 2024 ABUNDANCE Summit

Presentation Will Discuss Cellular Immunotherapy’s Potential Role in Treating Chronic Conditions and Extending People’s Lives

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) (“Celularity” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, announced today that the Company’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., will present on the promise of cellular therapy to improve longevity at this year’s ABUNDANCE Summit on March 21, 2024.



Dr. Hariri’s presentation, titled “The Cell Therapy Basis for Longevity,” will discuss the potential for using cellular therapeutics to address the biological ravages of aging by combating immunosenescence, sarcopenia and degenerative diseases. Dr. Hariri has led the effort to harness the unique biology of placental-derived cells in a range of clinical indications, including cancer, autoimmune and degenerative diseases. Dr. Hariri will also discuss how cellular therapeutics derived from newborn cells from the placenta can shift the biology of aging with the potential to extend and preserve human performance with age.

“Celularity continues to invest in the research behind cellular immunotherapy, which looks at how stem and immune cells can be used to regenerate failing organs or damaged tissues that occur with various age-related degenerative disorders and diseases,” said Dr. Hariri. “We pioneered the use of cells derived from the postpartum placenta, including stem and immune cells, and today, Celularity’s Lifebank newborn cell banking division is the world’s largest repository of autologous placental-derived cells. We believe that scientists have only scratched the surface in terms of understanding cellular immunotherapy’s full potential for improving longevity.”

“The field of cellular medicine is uniquely poised to revolutionize medicine as a whole through augmenting our biology, immunity, and longevity,” added Dr. Peter Diamandis, M.D. , Abundance360 and Singularity University Founder. “Dr. Hariri has been a pioneer in cellular and regenerative medicine and his seminal research, some of it going back to his graduate work at Cornell, connected the biology of aging to the biology of degenerative diseases, even cancer. At Celularity, Bob is making significant progress in harnessing the unique power of cellular medicine derived from the post-partum placenta, a technology he discovered, to potentially delay or even reverse some of the biological processes that contribute to aging. This work puts Dr. Hariri at the forefront of the longevity movement, with his finger on the pulse of the ever-changing landscape.”

The ABUNDANCE Summit will occur in Los Angeles, Calif., from March 17 through 21, 2024.

