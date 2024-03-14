Personal Protective Equipment Market in UAE: Projected to Acquire $702.4 Million by 2025, Strong Growth at 7.3% CAGR

UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The UAE Personal Protective Equipment Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The UAE personal protective equipment market size was estimated at $401.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $702.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the hand & arm protection equipment segment accounted for approximately one-fourth share in the UAE personal protective equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3%.

Rise in injuries and accidents due to the falling objects, flying sparks, sharp edges, chemicals, and noise have led to the increased awareness amongst the worker about the safety and precautions, thereby driving the sales of PPE in the UAE market. Moreover, growth in application of PPE in the construction industry owing to the rapid expansion of new infrastructure and upgradation of existing infrastructure in UAE further boosts the growth of the personal protective equipment market.

Tough government regulations and the implementation of advanced workplace laws aimed at safeguarding workers from dangerous conditions, alongside increased awareness among employees regarding safety measures, have resulted in a heightened demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Industries like construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, and others are consistently exhibiting positive yearly growth. The UAE has initiated numerous new construction projects and infrastructure upgrades in recent times, which are expected to escalate the use of PPE within the construction sector. With a robust infrastructure, strategic geographical location, and substantial subsidies for manufacturers, the UAE government has made significant investments in the manufacturing sector, positioning it as one of the prime contributors to the nation's economy.

In addition to petrochemicals, the UAE has become a key producer of metals like aluminum & steel, as well as essential building materials such as cement, ceramics, and glass. It has also emerged as a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and various consumer goods, with a burgeoning aerospace & defense manufacturing sector. Consequently, the expansion of the manufacturing sector in the UAE is expected to open up new avenues for PPE manufacturers, thereby propelling market growth.

The personal protective equipment, or PPE, are ergonomically designed to protect the workers from hazards found on or off the job. The hazards addressed by protective equipment include physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, airborne particulate matter, and myriad of other possibly hazardous situations. Owing to the growth in injuries and number of workplace accidents, the UAE government introduced many advanced legislations to protect workers, such as the Domestic Labor Law. Also, OSHA and MoHRE continues to work for improving the protection offered to workers.

Hands & arm protection equipment such as protective gloves, wrist cuffs & armlets, elbow protectors, and others offer protection against cut, slash, abrasion, flames, and chemical spill, and thus form the basic safety requirement in almost every industry. Falling objects, flying sparks, sharp edges, chemicals, noise, and countless other possibly hazardous situations further leads to the application of other PPE such as protective clothing, leg protection equipment, respiratory protection equipment, head protection equipment, eye & face protection equipment, and others such as hearing protection equipment, fall protection equipment, and gas detector. However, increased automation in end-use industries is projected to hamper the market growth.

The major players profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, E. I. Dupont de Nemours and Company, Ansell Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, JSP Limited, Venus Safety & Health Pvt., Ltd., Dream Castle Technical Supply LLC, Schefferville Trading LLC, and Vaultex. The report also includes various other manufacturers/distributors of PPE such as MSA Safety, Al Asayel Health & Safety, Uruguay Oil Field & Safety Equipment, Spark international Energy L.L.C., Specialised Technical Services (STS), and Atlas Safety.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐀𝐄:

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The UAE government has implemented strict regulations regarding workplace safety, mandating the use of PPE in various industries such as construction, oil and gas, healthcare, and manufacturing. This ensures a steady demand for PPE products.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The UAE has a thriving industrial sector, including construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas. These industries require a range of PPE such as helmets, gloves, safety glasses, and protective clothing, driving the demand for PPE products.

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: The healthcare sector in the UAE is expanding rapidly, with a growing number of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities. The demand for medical PPE such as masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields has surged, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The UAE continues to invest heavily in infrastructure projects such as airports, roads, and residential developments. This creates a sustained demand for construction PPE like hard hats, safety harnesses, and high-visibility clothing.

𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲: There is an increased focus on worker safety and occupational health in the UAE, driven by both government regulations and corporate initiatives. Companies are increasingly investing in high-quality PPE to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees, driving the demand for premium and innovative PPE products.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: There is growing awareness among employers and workers about the importance of PPE in preventing workplace injuries and illnesses. This awareness is leading to higher adoption rates of PPE across various industries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

○ In 2017, the hand & arm protection equipment segment accounted for one-fourth market share growing at the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025.

○ In 2017, the protective clothing segment accounted for the second highest market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.0%.

○ In 2017, the construction application segment accounted for more than two-fifths market share is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0%.

○ The UAE personal protective equipment market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

