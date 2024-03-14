Fyllo | Semasio’s New CEO Appoints His First Executives

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fyllo | Semasio, the leading provider of next-gen contextual targeting solutions powered by advanced semantic technology, announced today that newly appointed CEO, Jeff Ragovin, has chosen Ying Miao to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Zac Pinkham as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Ying is a tenured finance executive with over 15 years of experience both in the US and internationally. As CFO at Fyllo, Ying leads the finance, accounting, and strategic planning functions at the company along with the executive team.

Prior to Fyllo, Ying was a VC investor with several early-stage funds including Integrated VC, a psychedelics and technology focused investment fund. At MacAndrews & Forbes, a private equity holding company, she oversaw innovation and strategic partnerships for their portfolio companies, including Vericast, Revlon, Deluxe Entertainment and MAFCO Holdings. Ying then joined the ZX Ventures Finance team, overseeing global budgeting and financial analysis for their global beverage and ecommerce portfolios.

“As the digital advertising landscape faces transformative shifts, particularly with the phasing out of cookies, contextual advertising is likely to see massive growth,” Miao said. “I am thrilled to join the team at Fyllo | Semasio during a time when there is such great potential for both innovation and impact. Together, we are poised to redefine the boundaries of digital marketing, leveraging these changes to drive unparalleled success for our clients.”

Zac Pinkham, an accomplished executive with expertise in Commercial Leadership, Strategy, and Revenue Growth, has a track record of transforming teams and driving revenue across EMEA and globally. With 20 years of experience developing top-performing teams in the mobile, web, audio and data sectors, he most recently held positions at AdsWizz, Alternate Route, and Verizon Media. Pinkham's track record in driving commercial success and building strategic partnerships will be crucial as Fyllo | Semasio expands its market reach.

“2024 represents a golden opportunity to redefine how value is created for our clients, and I am immensely excited to help guide them through these changes,” Pinkham said. “With the solutions available through Fyllo | Semasio, our clients can not only successfully adapt but also emerge more efficient and profitable than ever before.”

“Ying and Zac embody the innovation, expertise, and leadership that Fyllo | Semasio stands for, and their collective experience will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in contextual advertising,” Ragovin added. “I am thrilled to welcome them to our executive team, and I look forward to them driving significant growth and success for our company.”

About Fyllo | Semasio

Fyllo | Semasio is on a mission to power performance-driven advertising solutions for a privacy-first world. With expertise that lies at the intersection of data, semantic technology, AI and real-time programmatic targeting, we deliver a suite of solutions that enables marketers to effectively reach consumers now and in the future. Operating across 50 countries and delivering contextual targeting in over 30 languages, our capabilities have earned the trust of a diverse and global client base, including Fortune 500 companies, agencies, emerging brands and data partners. Learn more at www.hellofyllo.com

