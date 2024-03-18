Dr Ozan Ozerk, European Merchant Bank founder, hosted at Vilnius University as a guest lecturer on entrepreneurship
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Ozan Ozerk, founder of European Merchant Bank (EMBank), lectured on entrepreneurship and fintech trends to students of the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at Vilnius University. In his address to the students, he stressed that resilience is a prerequisite for a successful modern business. In a world where everything is changing rapidly, and a start-up can be created quickly, it is essential to believe in the idea and not give up in the face of competition. Dr Ozerk advised the students to take an interest in individual sectors and their trends in order to develop products. Competition should not be a deterrent - if competitors exist, there is a market for which to compete.
After the lecture, EMBank representatives discussed cooperation opportunities with the administration of the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration of Vilnius University. Dean of the faculty, Aida Mačerinskienė, Vice Dean Roma Adomaitienė, Vice Dean Gediminas Rumšas and Gintarė Kazlauskaitė hosted Dr Ozerk and his colleagues.
Vilnius University is a public research university. It is the first and largest university in Lithuania and one of the oldest and most prominent higher education institutions in Central and Eastern Europe. Today, it is Lithuania's leading research institution, ranked among the Top 29% of Higher Education Institutions in the world.
Lithuania has been quickly recognised as an emerging fintech hub in the past decade, and Dr Ozerk was one of the entrepreneurs who recognised the importance of the country’s positive outlook on fintech startups. Dr. Ozerk selected Lithuania as the ideal place to start the fintech-friendly, EU-licensed bank he envisioned building, and he founded EMBank in Vilnius in 2018. EMBank is one of Ozan Ozerk’s prominent businesses today and a favoured banking partner of fintechs worldwide.
EMBank’s offer to fintechs includes business and safeguarding accounts, international payment rails, and a robust, highly capable Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure. EMBank provides corporate banking to businesses in Lithuania, with services including business accounts, lending, international money transfers, and payments.
