Dr Ozan Ozerk met with Lars Christensen, the First Secretary of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Lithuania
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lars Christensen, First Secretary of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Vilnius, received Dr Ozan Ozerk, Founder of European Merchant Bank (EMBank). Dr Ozan Ozerk is a serial entrepreneur, a globally renowned figure in fintech, and a Norwegian national. Early in his career, Dr Ozerk created the social network Biip.no in Norway with his co-founders Erling Løken Andersen and Bo Myrås, quickly becoming incredibly popular. The network was later acquired by the Egmont Group, a Danish publishing company with more than 140 years of tradition.
Lithuania has been quickly recognised as a home base for many successful fintech entrepreneurs in the past decade. Dr Ozerk was one of the entrepreneurs who realised the importance of the country’s positive outlook on fintech startups. Selecting Lithuania as the ideal place to start the fintech-friendly, EU-licensed bank he envisioned building, he founded EMBank in Vilnius in 2018. Today, EMBank is one of Ozan Ozerk’s prominent businesses and a favoured banking partner of many fintechs worldwide.
Dr Ozan Ozerk was joined by Ekmel Cilingir, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and CEO Sarp Demiray during the visit, where they gave a presentation to the First Secretary about ways in which EMBank could help Norwegian companies take their first steps in Lithuania and strengthen the cultural bonds between the two countries by supporting student exchange programs and facilitating cultural events.
EMBank provides corporate banking to businesses in Lithuania, with services including business accounts, lending, international money transfers, and payments. EMBank’s offer to fintechs in Lithuania and worldwide includes business and safeguarding accounts, international payment rails, and a robust, highly capable Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure.
