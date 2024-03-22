Energy Drinks Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the energy drinks market size is predicted to reach $90.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.
The growth in the energy drinks market is due to the expansion of the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest energy drinks market share. Major players in the energy drinks market include The Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Unilever PLC, Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International Inc.
By Product Type: Drinks, Shots, Mixers
By Packaging: Bottle, Can, Other Packaging
By Distribution Channel: Convenience Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Online Retail
By Geography: The global energy drinks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Energy drinks refer to a beverage comprising stimulant compounds such as caffeine, sugar, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids which provide mental and physical stimulation. Energy drinks are popular dietary supplements that teens and adults consume to improve mental alertness and physical performance.
