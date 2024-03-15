Textile Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Textile Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The textile market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $903.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Textile Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the textile market size is predicted to reach $903.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the textile market is due to the increasing demand for online shopping. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest textile market share. Major players in the textile market include Toray Industries Inc., Sinopec Group, Mohawk Industries, Inc., TJX Companies, Far Eastern New Century, Tex Tech Industries.

Textile Market Segments

• By Type: Fabrics, Yarn, Fiber And Thread, Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings, Textile And Fabric Finishing And Fabric Coating Mills, Other Textile Product Mills

• By Material: Cotton, Jute, Silk, Synthetics, Wool

• By Process: Woven, Non-Woven

• Sub segment: Broadwoven Fabrics, Narrow Fabric Mills And Schiffli Machine Embroidery, Non-Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Home Furnishings, Floor Furnishings,Textile And Fabric Finishing Mills, Fabric Coating Mills

o By Geography: The global textile market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Textile refers to the fundamental materials created from woven fibers, but additional techniques like sewing are used to use those materials to create garments, clothes, and other goods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Textile Market Characteristics

3. Textile Market Trends And Strategies

4. Textile Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Textile Market Size And Growth

……

27. Textile Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Textile Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

