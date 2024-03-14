Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market Trends Size, Share Analysis, Growth Strategies and Forecast, 2030
Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market to USD 169.36 Billion by 2030 owing to Innovations in Cold Chain LogisticsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Global Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market is expected to reach 169.36 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from its estimated value of USD 85 billion in 2022.
Ensuring Efficiency and Safety, Innovations in Cold Chain Logistics that drives market.
The Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global pharmaceuticals logistics industry, including key trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market. This report provides insights into the current market scenario and forecasts future growth potential based on factors such as increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, stringent regulations regarding quality control and cold chain management, and the growing emphasis on improving supply chain efficiency. The report also covers key players in the industry, their market strategies, and competitive landscape analysis. Additionally, it highlights emerging technologies like blockchain and IoT that are revolutionizing pharmaceutical logistics by enhancing visibility, traceability, and security throughout the supply chain. Overall, this report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders looking to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the pharmaceuticals logistics market.
Market Report Scope:
Logistics in the pharmaceuticals industry is pivotal, ensuring the safe storage and timely delivery of drugs to end-users. Components like manufacturers, retailers, outlets, transportation, packaging, and handling are essential. The primary goal is to deliver drugs without compromising quality and within specified timelines. Factors such as growth in the pharmaceutical sector, demand for reverse logistics, and international trade activities drive the global pharmaceutical logistics market.
Market Analysis:
The pharmaceutical logistics market is experiencing robust growth driven by technological advancements such as telematics and remote monitoring, which bolster safety measures during transportation. Additionally, the escalating demand for Over-the-Counter medicines and cost reduction initiatives via single-source distribution channels contribute significantly to market expansion. Mergers and acquisitions play a pivotal role in this growth trajectory, enabling companies to broaden their global presence and gain access to proprietary information. These strategic manoeuvres underscore the industry's commitment to innovation and efficiency, driving sustained market growth and catering to the evolving needs of pharmaceutical supply chains.
Major Key Players in the Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market:
• Agility
• Air Canada
• CEVA logistics
• DB Schenker
• Deutsche Post AG
• FedEX
• LifeCoEX
• Marken
• United Parcel Service of America Inc
• VersaCold Logistics Services
Key Segments Covered in Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market Report:
By Type:
• Cold Chain logistics
• Non-Cold logistics
By Component outlook:
• Storage
• Transportation
• Monitoring Components
Cold chain logistics dominates due to the rising demand for temperature-controlled products, especially in distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Stringent regulations further boost its growth, along with the adoption of telematics enhancing efficiency and safety. he storage segment leads due to the escalating demand for storage facilities to preserve the efficacy of generic and branded pharma products after production.
Regional Development:
Europe Region dominates the market due to developing cities' demand for drugs and continuous infrastructure development. APAC exhibits the highest CAGR owing to government initiatives in building infrastructure and rising demand for drugs.
Key Takeaways For the Pharmaceuticals Logistics Market
• Innovations in cold chain logistics drive market growth.
• Rising demand for Over-the-Counter medicines propels the market forward.
• Europe dominates the market due to infrastructure development and demand for drugs.
• APAC shows the highest growth rate, supported by government initiatives and rising demand.
Recent Developments:
• In 2022, UPS acquired healthcare logistics company Bomi Group to expand its temperature-controlled facilities.
• Lineage Logistics LLC acquired MTC Logistics, augmenting its footprint and capacity in temperature-controlled logistics. These developments signify the industry's focus on enhancing efficiency and safety in pharmaceutical logistics.
