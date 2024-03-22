Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Commercial Seaweed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Seaweed Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial seaweed market size is predicted to reach $34.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.
The growth in the commercial seaweed market is due to the increasing consumption of plant-based products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest commercial seaweed market share. Major players in the commercial seaweed market includeCargill Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours Inc., CP Kelco U.S. Inc., BrandT Consolidated Inc., Acadian Seaplants Limited, Gelymar SA.
Commercial Seaweed Market Segments
•By Product: Brown Seaweeds, Red Seaweeds, Green Seaweeds
•By Type: Liquid, Powdered, Flakes
•By End User: Food and Beverages, Agricultural Products, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global commercial seaweed market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The commercial seaweed are used as food ingredients, agricultural fertilizers, animal feed additives, and pharmaceutical ingredients. Commercial seaweed refers to microalgae that grow in the sea. It can be grown in both marine water and fresh water and can be used as a source of long- and short-chain chemicals.
