Disposable Medical Gloves Market Trends, Size & Share Analysis, Growth Dynamics Forecasts, 2030
Disposable Medical Gloves Market to Hit USD 16,309 Million by 2030 Driven by Increasing Health Safety AwarenessAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market is expected to reach 16,309 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from its estimated value of USD 12,290 million in 2022.
The rising awareness of hygiene and safety from Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) is a substantial factor driving the global market for disposable medical gloves.
Market Report Scope:
Disposable medical gloves are used to prevent the transmission of infection between caregivers and patients. These gloves are used during medical examination and surgical procedures. Medical examination gloves can be further classified into sterile or non-sterile, while surgical gloves are generally sterile. These gloves are manufactured from different polymers, such as latex, nitrile, polyisoprene, and vinyl. They are a part of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), whose demand increased exponentially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The preventive measures implemented to minimize the spread of COVID-19 fueled the demand for disposable gloves. Moreover, factors, such as the surging number of healthcare facilities, growing awareness regarding health, hygiene & safety, and increasing number of surgical procedures will drive the market. Furthermore, the market players focusing on various strategies, such as new product launches and acquisitions are expected to speed up the market growth in the coming years.
Market Analysis:
The rising awareness of hygiene and safety from Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) is a substantial factor driving the global market for disposable medical gloves. According to the WHO, every day around the world, thousands of people die from infections acquired while receiving medical care. In such procedures, hands are the main source of the transmission of infection. Hence, hand hygiene is crucial to prevent infection and control HAI transmission. Thus, healthcare facilities are constantly increasing the adoption of medical gloves.
Major Key Players in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market:
• Ansell Ltd
• Top Glove Corporation Bhd
• Hartalega Holdings Berhad
• Unigloves limited
• The Glove Company
• Superior gloves
• Adenna LLC
• MCR Safety
• MAPA Professional
Market segmentation:
By Material
• Natural rubber
• Nitrile
• Vinyl
• Neoprene
• Polyethylene
By Product
• Powdered
• Powder-free
By End use
• Medical & Healthcare
• Automotive
• Oil & Gas
• Others
The natural rubber material segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 35%. Disposable medical gloves made of natural rubber or latex are tactile and are used in applications, such as medical procedures and surgery. Furthermore, they are flexible and easy to use, making them excellent for working with water-based or biological materials. All these factors are expected to boost industry demand over the forecast period. The demand for nitrile disposable gloves is expected to witness significant growth. Nitrile gloves are favored in an application where exposure to blood-borne diseases and other contaminants is a key concern because of their strong puncture resistance, superior barrier protection, and durability. Furthermore, because of their high elasticity and memory, they provide excellent comfort and fit.
Regional Development:
The market in North America dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the global market during the forecast period. Some of the contributing factors for the region’s dominance include substantial investments by the U.S. government to increase the production of nitrile gloves. Europe is anticipated to hold a significant market share during the forecast timeframe. This is due to the growing awareness regarding HAIs, increasing spending on healthcare infrastructure, growing inclination toward health & safety, and rising patient footfall in healthcare facilities across Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the critical factors contributing to the regional market’s growth include the presence of major companies, such as Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega, and others and increase in production capacity by these key players.
Key Takeaway from Disposable Medical Gloves Market Study
• Rising awareness of hygiene and safety is driving market growth.
• Natural rubber and nitrile segments dominate the market due to their unique properties.
• North America leads the market with significant investments in glove production.
• Asia Pacific shows the highest growth potential with major players expanding production capacity.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2022, Unigloves, Ltd. introduced biodegradable disposable nitrile gloves meeting ISO safety standards. SHOWA Group received FDA approval for its single-use biodegradable nitrile gloves in the same month.
• Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. launched Kimtech Opal Nitrile Gloves in February 2022, emphasizing protection against microorganisms and chemical splash.
