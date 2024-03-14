Fabrics for Sun Protection Market is Expanding Rapidly with Promising Growth Prospects

Fabrics for Sun Protection Market to Reach $23.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled "Fabrics for Sun Protection Market By Fabrics (Polyester, Polycotton, PVC, Canvas, Others), By Application (Exterior Sun Protection, Interior Sun Protection): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". The report indicates that the global Fabrics for Sun Protection industry generated $11.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $23.1 billion by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The surge in skin health awareness is identified as a key driver for the growth of the global Fabrics for Sun Protection market. However, the high production costs associated with these fabrics may pose challenges to market expansion. Nonetheless, the increasing demand for sustainable solutions presents promising opportunities for growth in the foreseeable future.

In the Fabrics for Sun Protection market, the polyester segment is expected to maintain its dominance. Polyester, with its UV radiation resistance and durability, accounts for a significant share of the market revenue. Meanwhile, the PVC segment is projected to grow steadily due to its weather-resistant properties and suitability for outdoor applications.

The interior sun protection segment is forecasted to continue leading in terms of application. It involves strategies to manage sunlight within tent interiors, focusing on occupant comfort and energy efficiency. On the other hand, the exterior sun protection segment is expected to grow, offering solutions to shield tent occupants from sunlight while maintaining an inviting outdoor environment.

North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the Fabrics for Sun Protection market by 2032, driven by increased awareness of sun exposure risks and the customization options available in sun protection fabrics. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience significant growth, fueled by the region's high sun exposure levels and the importance of skin protection.

Key players in the market include Expafol, FOH HIN Canvas SDN. BHD., Hiltex Industrial Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd, Sattler SUN-TEX GmbH, Subrenat, Symbolic Fabtex Pvt. Ltd., TECHNOFABRIC S.p.A., TenCate Outdoor Fabrics, and Tepastex. These players employ various strategies such as new product launches and collaborations to maintain their market share and competitive edge.

