357 Students Benefited from EBC Thailand's CSR Drive

EBC Financial Group extends its corporate social responsibility efforts to Khao Kam Phaeng School, donating essential educational supplies to 357 students.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 5, 2024, EBC Financial Group organized a charity event at Ban Khao Kam Phaeng School in Suphanburi, Thailand, led by Khun Pornniwech Inta from EBC's Thailand office. The initiative focused on providing essential supplies to underprivileged students, underscoring EBC's dedication to social responsibility and educational improvement in Thailand.

Through this initiative, EBC Thailand supplied 357 students across kindergarten, primary, and secondary levels with vital educational resources. The donation, totalling 14,234 Thai Baht, included food and ice cream for the students' lunch, sports equipment, and school stationery, directly addressing the immediate needs of the school and its students.

Ban Khao Kam Phaeng School, established in 1970 and expanded in 2007, currently educates 357 students with a staff of 18, including one administrator and 17 government teachers. The school operates under the esteemed guidance of Phra Khru Suwannaprachanukul, deputy district chief of U Thong and abbot of Wat Khao Kam Phaeng.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is an integral part of modern business, where companies engage in activities that contribute positively to society. EBC's initiative in Thailand is a prime example of how organizations can effect meaningful change, supporting financial and educational growth for underprivileged communities. By prioritizing CSR, EBC not only enhances the lives of beneficiaries but also inspires other corporations to follow suit, promoting a culture of generosity and mutual support in the business community.

EBC Thailand's effort serves as an exemplary model of corporate citizenship, proving that businesses can play a crucial role in fostering a more equitable and compassionate society.

