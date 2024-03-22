Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $6.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the compression wear and shapewear market size is predicted to reach $6.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the compression wear and shapewear market is due to rapid urbanization. North America region is expected to hold the largest compression wear and shapewear market share. Major players in the compression wear and shapewear market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Shein Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Under Armour Inc., Triumph International, Wacoal America Inc.

Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Segments

1. By Product Type: Compression Wear, Shapewear

2. By Gender: Male, Female

3. By Application: Performance And Recovery, Body Shaping And Lifestyle

4. By Distribution Channel: Multi-Retail Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Online Channels

5. By Geography: The global compression wear and shapewear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Compression wear and shapewear refer to tight-fitted garments that have the elastic property of shapewear, which provides compression, improves posture, and makes the back straighter and firmer. Shapewear also helps to walk and sit and reduces excessive tension on the back, especially for those who sit for extended periods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Characteristics

3. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Trends And Strategies

4. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Size And Growth

27. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

