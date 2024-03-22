Delivery Drones Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The delivery drones market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.87 billion in 2023 to $2.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the delivery drones market size is predicted to reach $5.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%.

The growth in the delivery drones market is due to the increase in demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19. North America region is expected to hold the largest delivery drones market share. Major players in the delivery drones market include Amazon.com Inc., Volkswagen AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, The Boeing Company.

Delivery Drones Market Segments

• By Drone Type: Fixed Wing Drones, Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones

• By Payload: Less than 2 kg, 2-5 kg, More than 5 kg

• By Application: E-commerce, Quick-service Restaurants (QSR), Healthcare, Others

• By Geography: The global delivery drones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. Delivery drones are functioned independently or remotely, with controllers theoretically monitoring several drones at once.

