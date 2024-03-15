Dried Peas Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Dried Peas Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Dried Peas Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dried peas market size is predicted to reach $7.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The growth in the dried peas market is due to the increasing number of individuals preferring a healthy lifestyle. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest dried peas market share. Major players in the dried peas market include The Kraft Heinz Company, Simplot Company, Ingredion Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., Del Monte Foods Inc., Greenyard Foods NV.

Dried Peas Market Segments

• By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

• By Nature: Conventional, Organic

• By Application: Household Or Retail, Foodservice Or HoReCa, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals And Supplements, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Food And Beverage Processing

• By Geography: The global dried peas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dried peas are defined as peas that are preserved by dehydrating or drying to concentrate the flavor and extend the shelf life. They are used in food preparation, such as pasta, cereals, and soups.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Dried Peas Market Characteristics

3. Dried Peas Market Trends And Strategies

4. Dried Peas Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dried Peas Market Size And Growth

……

27. Dried Peas Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Dried Peas Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

