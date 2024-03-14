Denise Nichole’s First Book, “The Love That Heals Me,” is Scheduled to Release in Early Spring 2024
Denise Nichole shares affirmations and insights on embracing profound love and self-acceptance.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Nichole, a well-known jewelry designer, peaceful parenting educator, and somatic healer, has released her first book, titled ‘The Love That Heals Me.’ The book is a collection of affirmations and deep thoughts that delve into the powerful impact of self-love and the process of healing deep wounds that close our hearts to profound love. ‘The Love That Heals Me’ is set to release in early spring 2024.
Denise's work resonates strongly with those who have encountered the complicated relationship between love and pain. In ‘The Love That Heals Me,’ she shares her personal journey of healing, providing insights and empathy that empower others to embrace their own paths to self-acceptance and love.
"Before I began my healing journey, I felt resentful towards the past, which took up space in my heart," Denise writes. "Now, I see that space as a part of me without judgment. This realization has opened my heart to unconditional love, forgiveness, and empathy – a beautiful gift.”
Through her poetic narrative, Denise encourages readers to embark on their healing journeys, reassuring them that their challenges are steps towards discovering their true selves and life's purpose.
"The healing journey is personal and sacred," Denise adds. "May your journey lead to an open heart – one that is capable of both giving and receiving the profound love that you truly deserve.”
‘The Love That Heals Me’ is more than just a book; it's a companion for those seeking to mend their hearts gently and profoundly. Denise's writing is a ray of hope, guiding readers to a place where they can love themselves unconditionally.
For more information, interviews, or speaking engagements with Denise Nichole, please contact Bethany Crouch at pr@denisenichole.com.
For updates, follow Self Love Gang on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selflovegang and sign up at www.denisenichole.com.
The Love That Heals Me by Denise Nichole will be available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, www.denisenichole.com, and local bookstores.
About Denise Nichole
Denise Nichole is a mom and wife, a well-known jewelry designer, a peaceful parenting educator, and a somatic healer. Her first literary work, ‘The Love That Heals Me,’ has received much acclaim. Her empathic nature profoundly influences her work, which helps her create a special bond with her readers and clients.
PR Team
The Love That Heals Me
pr@denisenichole.com