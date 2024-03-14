Tech and Style Converge with Fujifilm’s INSTAX MINI 99™ Instant Camera

Updates to popular INSTAX UP! Smartphone App Also Announced

VALHALLA, N.Y., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the newest introduction to the FUJIFILM INSTAX family of analog instant cameras with the debut of its FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 99 instant camera (MINI 99). With its sleek and stylish matte black finish, MINI 99 maintains the classic INSTAX aesthetic while incorporating advanced new image features including color, brightness, and focus modes to maximize the potential of each photo.

“Advances in instant photography technology have allowed us to maintain the look and feel our users love and expect from our FUJIFILM INSTAX cameras, while adding exciting new technology that will permit them to truly reflect their creativity and artistic expression,” said Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “This is why MINI 99 is especially exciting to Fujifilm, and we believe for image makers as well.”

MINI 99 Product Features Include:

Color Effect Dial: MINI 99 features newly designed, intuitive controls including a Color Effect Dial with six effects – Faded Green, Warm Tone, Light Blue, Soft Magenta, Sepia, and Light Leak. Driven by LED lights within the camera, the Color Effect feature exposes the chosen color onto the INSTAX MINI instant film, creating the desired effect on the printed INSTAX MINI image.

Brightness Control Dial: This feature offers five distinct levels of brightness: the Light (“L+”) setting indicates the brightest exposure, the “L”, “D”, and “N” settings offer the normal range of brightness, and the Dark (“D-”) setting represents the darkest available brightness level.

Shooting Modes: A variety of shooting modes enhance the user experience, with Indoor Mode designed for low light situations, Sports Mode, which increases the shutter speed to grab the perfect action shot, Double Exposure Mode, which lets the user combine two images into one, and Bulb Mode, which increases the amount of light let in when creating the image, creating a brightened effect on the print.

The new Vignette Switch on the lens housing can be used to add an artistic shaded frame around the image subject for a softened effect. Additionally, a self-timer is at hand to help create the perfect group image, and MINI 99’s flash controls include auto mode, fill-in (flash will always fire regardless of lighting), red-eye removal, or the option to turn the flash off, depending on the user’s lighting situation.

The camera’s Landscape, Normal/Portrait, and Macro Focus Modes are easily accessible by adjusting the lens dial. Landscape Mode focuses on subjects positioned at a distance reference of “3.0m and beyond”. Macro Mode is perfect for close-ups and selfies at a distance reference of “0.3m to 0.6m”. Users can select Standard Mode for everything in between.

Grip and Tripod Mount: To enhance grip in even the most active image-making situations, MINI 99 comes with a precision-milled, Base Grip with Tripod Mount that also acts as a grip when attached to the camera (tripod sold separately).

INSTAX UP! Smartphone App Update

In addition to the announcement of MINI 99, Fujifilm also announces an update to its free, downloadable INSTAX UP! Smartphone App. The App is designed for INSTAX users to digitally scan, import, organize, and store their photos in one place, regardless of which FUJIFILM INSTAX instant film, instant camera or instant Smartphone printer product they use. With the INSTAX UP! Smartphone App, FUJIFILM INSTAX users can:

Scan their INSTAX photo prints and store them digitally in one place

Organize their scanned, digital photos by category/list views for easy locating

Easily share digitally stored photos and collections via social media or text

Import digitally stored photos from other INSTAX Apps (the INSTAX MINI LINK App or the INSTAX LINK WIDE App, for instance) into the INSTAX Up! App

The latest addition to the INSTAX UP! Smartphone App is its album feature. Utilizing this clever new feature, users can easily organize and store their digital FUJIFILM INSTAX photos by themes, such as holidays, friends, and favorites. Within the album feature, users can add, tag, share, download and delete INSTAX images from the digital album, encouraging easy organization of the INSTAX digital image collection. A list/box view can be created for each album.

Pricing and Availability:

The INSTAX MINI 99 instant camera is expected to be available in mid-April 2024 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $199.95 USD and $249 CAD. For more information, please visit https://www.instaxus.com/cameras/instax-mini-99 / .

About Fujifilm:

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm’s technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com..

FUJIFILM, INSTAX, INSTAX MINI, INSTAX MINI LINK, and INSTAX LINK WIDE are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2024 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Daniel Carpenter FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145292417 daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com