FTC Issues Infant Formula Supply Disruptions Report

Today, the Federal Trade Commission issued a report on market factors relevant to infant formula supply disruptions, which details aspects of the U.S. infant formula market that rendered it vulnerable to supply disruptions in 2022. The report also outlines considerations for policymakers to help create a more resilient infant formula supply going forward.

The Commission’s report follows a Request for Information launched in 2022 which solicited comments from members of the public, industry, trade groups, and academics on a variety of issues related to the disruptions and the infant formula market more broadly. These comments informed the FTC’s analysis as the Commission considered whether certain features of the infant formula market contributed to the industry-wide disruptions in 2022, and how competition-based reforms may promote greater resiliency.

The Commission vote to approve the report was 3-0. Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, joined by Chair Lina M. Khan and Commissioner Alvaro M. Bedoya, issued a statement.

