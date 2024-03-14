Cornyn, GOP Colleagues Introduce Laken Riley Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today joined Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC), and 32 of his Republican Senate colleagues in introducing the Laken Riley Act, which would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest and detain migrants who enter the country illegally and commit theft, burglary, larceny, or shoplifting offenses until they are removed from the U.S. to ensure they cannot commit further crimes:

“The country is still mourning the death of Laken Riley, whose violent murder was a senseless and preventable tragedy,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Her loss and that of innocent Texans are a painful reminder that President Biden’s catch-and-release policies have devastating consequences, and this legislation would ensure migrants who enter the country illegally and commit crimes are not able to put American lives at risk.”

Additional Senate cosponsors include Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Jim Risch (R-ID), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Thom Tillis (R-NC), John Thune (R-SD), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Roger Wicker (R-MS). This legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Mike Collins (GA-10).

Background:

On February 22, 2024, 22-year-old Laken Riley was killed in broad daylight while jogging on campus at the University of Georgia. Venezuelan national, Jose Antonio Ibarra, is the suspect charged in Riley’s murder and was released into the interior by the Biden administration after he illegally entered the country. Last month, Sen. Cornyn wrote a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding DHS explain why Ibarra was granted parole into the U.S.

In addition to requiring ICE to arrest and detain migrants who enter the country illegally and commit theft, burglary, larceny, or shoplifting offenses, the Laken Riley Act would ensure states can bring civil actions against federal agencies who violate the law or refuse to enforce immigration law.