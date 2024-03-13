Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Catalina and Duke of Lombard" by Patricia Derrick
"Reviewed By Bryone Peters for Readers' Favorite
Meet some beautiful fluffy pedigreed cats in Catalina and Duke of Lombard by Patricia Derrick, which relates adventures that will keep you reading to see what transpires. Catalina, the cat, comes from a privileged home but was snatched and sold, which is where her adventures begin. Catalina goes through some tricky situations. If the fancy cat ladies are not careful, they could land in a lot of trouble and may not return to their privileged lives of gourmet food and pampering. However, they manage to escape with help from some wonderful cat guardian angels, amongst them a Siamese cat, whom the silly cat sisters, Makayla and Mackenzie, casually refer to as No Name. But No Name has a secret that shocks them all.
As an animal lover, I did not hesitate to read this book. It did not disappoint and will be an enjoyable read for both children and cat lovers. Expect to meet some colorful furry characters in Catalina and Duke of Lombard by Patricia Derrick, like Rathbone, the lovable rat who manages to escape a caged prison by losing weight. One of the best scenes in the book is where Catalina is lost. I could picture the street cats running alongside Catalina as they help her find her way home. Patricia Derrick brings together the life of Catalina and the near tragedy of the Chairman, which nearly made me cry, in a well-written story and contains enough suspense and action to make it a brilliant read."
You can learn more about Patricia Derrick and "Catalina and Duke of Lombard" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/catalina-and-duke-of-lombard where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
