Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction—Memoir book "On The Wings Of A Sleepless Knight" by Lee Jones
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
On The Wings Of A Sleepless Knight: Chronicles Of A Freight Dog is a work of non-fiction in the memoir, autobiographical writing, and inspirational writing subgenres. It is best suited to the general adult reading audience. Penned by author Lee Jones, this gripping memoir takes readers on a thrilling journey through the author's lifelong passion for flying. From his early fascination with aviation, learning to fly at a young age, to embarking on a career filled with adventures and dangers, Jones recounts his experiences in vivid detail. The narrative captures the essence of Jones' singular focus on flying, starting from teaching others to fly and chartering flights around the country to participating in covert missions in war-torn Middle Eastern countries and communist Russia.
Author Lee Jones has crafted a memoir that goes beyond the typical slice-of-life account to offer an immersive and emotive experience for anyone who has ever been inspired by the wondrous world of flight. The warm and open narrative style gives readers an intimate and honest glimpse into the life of a pilot whose career spanned so many varied and interesting opportunities, meeting all sorts of people and encountering powerful life lessons along the way. The storytelling is both thrilling and reflective, providing readers with insights into the aviation industry, the challenges faced by freight pilots, and the risks associated with their daring missions, but it’s all done with a balanced viewpoint that offers both fond nostalgia and cautionary tales. Jones's memoir stands as a testament to a life lived passionately in pursuit of the skies. Overall, I would certainly recommend On The Wings Of A Sleepless Knight to fans of interesting and heartfelt memoirs everywhere."
You can learn more about Lee Jones and "On The Wings Of A Sleepless Knight" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/on-the-wings-of-a-sleepless-knight where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
Other