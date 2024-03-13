CBP officers seize over $8.4 million in methamphetamine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operation officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $8,400,000 in street value.

“Optimal targeting efforts were keen in foiling this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP personnel are persistent in protecting our Nation against dangerous and prohibited narcotics that pose a threat to our communities.”

Packages containing 923 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, March 12 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2021 Volvo tractor and trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of celery, broccoli, and cauliflower for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 923 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity.

The narcotics had a street value of $8,493,968.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are leading the investigation.

