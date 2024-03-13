two and LatAm Logistic Properties, S.A. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with Business Combination

LLP Sets Special Meeting Date

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. and SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- two (NYSE: TWOA) (“TWOA”), a special purpose acquisition company, and LatAm Logistic Properties, S.A. (d/b/a LatAm Logistic Properties) (“LLP”), a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality, Class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the amended registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) filed by Logistic Properties of the Americas ("Pubco") in connection with LLP and TWOA’s previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination” or the “Transaction”).



Following the close of the Business Combination, LLP and TWOA will merge with newly-formed subsidiaries of Logistic Properties of the Americas, resulting in the formation of a newly-formed holding company (“Pubco”), which will be the publicly traded parent company. The Registration Statement can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

TWOA will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”), which is a part of the Registration Statement, to its shareholders as of the close of business on March 4, 2024 (the “Record Date”). The Proxy Statement/Prospectus will contain a proxy card relating to the extraordinary general meeting of TWOA’s shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”).

TWOA will hold the Extraordinary General Meeting at which TWOA’s shareholders will be asked to consider and vote upon proposals to approve the Business Combination and related matters. The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the proposed Business Combination is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2024 at 10:00 am, Eastern Time, at the offices of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10105. If the proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close and Pubco’s ordinary shares are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “LPA”, shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Every shareholder’s vote is important. To ensure representation at the Extraordinary General Meeting, TWOA shareholders are urged to complete, sign, date and return the proxy card accompanying the Proxy Statement/Prospectus as soon as possible.

Additional details on the proposed Business Combination can be found in the original announcement from August 15, 2023, linked here.

BTG Pactual acted as financial advisor to LLP in the business combination and sole placement agent on the PIPE.

two is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit twoaspac.com.

LatAm Logistic Properties, S.A. is a leading developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality, class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America. LLP’s customers are multinational and regional e-commerce retailers, third-party logistic operators, business-to-business distributors, and retail distribution companies. LLP’s strong customer relationships and insight is expected to enable future growth through the development and acquisition of high-quality, strategically located facilities in its target markets. As of September 30, 2023, LLP consisted of an operating and development portfolio of twenty-eight logistic facilities in Colombia, Peru and Costa Rica totaling more than 650,000 square meters (approximately 7.0 million square feet) of gross leasable area.

