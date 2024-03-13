Oregon Division of Financial Regulation to host Scam Jam March 26 in Salem

March 13, 2023

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR), along with Oregon AARP, is hosting a fraud prevention workshop, Scam Jam, on Tuesday, March 26, in Salem. The free event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Roth's Catering and Event Center, 1130 Wallace Road NW in Salem.

Joining DFR and Oregon AARP at the event will be representatives from the Construction Contractors Board, Federal Trade Commission, Oregon Department of Justice, and the Aging and Disabilities Services division of the Oregon Department of Human Services. No registration is required.

Those attending will hear from experts and learn how to spot scams and gain prevention tips and tools to protect against fraud.

TK Keen, DFR's administrator, will talk about the division's investigations into Ponzi schemes while others will present about spotting imposter scams and identity theft, disaster and fraud, and the six signs to identify a scam.

“Our office investigates and takes action against a significant number of investor fraud and senior fraud cases each year, but that is only part of the solution," Keen said. “Through conversations and education, we can empower Oregonians to recognize the signs of fraud and take steps to protect themselves."

Breakfast is provided.

If you believe you may have been scammed, DFR has resources to help you. Consumer advocates are available by calling 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or emailing dfr.financialserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov. DFR's website is also a good resource for information or help.

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and www.dcbs.oregon.gov.

