Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Art/Photography book "Imaginations" by Raymond J. Klein
EINPresswire.com/ --
"Reviewed By Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers' Favorite
Light and imagination are the two key ingredients to being a successful photographic artist. Raymond J. Klein should know. Documenting his life with the camera in his book, Imaginations, the photographic artist shares insight into his lengthy career behind the lens of a camera. He found his passion for photography when he was in high school and he worked odd part-time jobs to pay for the film, processing chemicals and paper, as well as the equipment that would further his passion and kick-start his career. Over the years, he has won numerous awards, seen his work in print in glossy magazines and local newspapers, on large-scale advertising campaigns, processed his pictures on canvas and hung them in art galleries, and photographed countless personalities which progressed his career in portrait photography. But his story is more than just a list of his successes; it’s a guidebook to help young photographers get their start in a business that has the potential of being very lucrative.
Raymond J. Klein’s book, Imaginations: Earn A Fortune With Your Dramatic Photography, is both a memoir and a guidebook to building your photographic career. The book follows the photographic artist’s career highlights, all while providing valuable insight into his techniques. He shares the stories behind the creation of some of his most popular and profitable artworks. If you look deeper, you will discover the many words of wisdom the author/artist shares with his readers. He shares inspirational poetry by Zoe and Lori Loranger, artists in their own right who pen lyrical verse to match the visual power of Klein’s photographs. Everything is summed up very nicely at the end with the author’s final words of wisdom, his Closing Statement. This is a book to be savored, enjoyed for its photographs, as well as studied intently to garner valuable tools that can lead anyone to a successful and profitable photographic career. Be dramatic! Be creative! And use the light to its best advantage!"
You can learn more about Raymond J. Klein and "Imaginations" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/imaginations where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
Other