HUNT Real Estate Clinches Top Spot in ERA Network for Sales Volume and Units Sold

Buffalo, NY – March 12, 2024 – HUNT Real Estate ERA has once again been recognized as the premier real estate firm by ERA Real Estate for both sales volume and units sold in 2023. This remarkable achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that HUNT has claimed the top spot, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

In 2023, HUNT distinguished itself with an impressive performance, boasting 11,839 closed transactions and $3.5 billion in sales volume. These results are a testament to HUNT’s commitment to excellence and dedication to serving clients with the utmost professionalism and expertise.

With a vast network spanning 40,000 brokers and sales associates across the United States and 30+ countries and territories, ERA Real Estate is one of the most respected names in the industry. HUNT’s consistent ranking as the top firm within this network for five consecutive years underscores their exceptional capabilities and unwavering dedication to success.

Peter F. Hunt, Chairman, and CEO of HUNT Real Estate Corporation, expressed his gratitude, stating: “There are hundreds of very fine real estate companies in the ERA organization with whom we collaborate. It is a great tribute to our HUNT professionals in New York, Massachusetts, and Arizona that their collective efforts have made us the number one firm for the entire ERA network in 2023.”

The company was recognized for its achievements at the ERA Fuel Conference held in Nashville, TN from February 20-22, 2024.

About HUNT Real Estate ERA

HUNT Real Estate Corporation stands as the umbrella entity overseeing HUNT Real Estate ERA, a network comprising 60 residential branch offices spanning New York State, Massachusetts, and Arizona. Pioneering its services since 1911, HUNT proudly maintains its status as the oldest and most successful family-owned and operated real estate and homeownership services organization in New York. Nationally recognized, HUNT holds the 34th position in closed transactions according to REAL Trends. The company’s extensive portfolio extends to include a commercial brokerage, mortgage banking firm, insurance agency, and title agency. Guided by the vision “Always There for You” and the mission “Successful Professionals. Growing Profitably. Providing Superior Service.,” HUNT Real Estate remains committed to excellence across its entire spectrum of operations. For further details about HUNT Real Estate, please visit www.huntrealestate.com

About ERA Real Estate

ERA® Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, ERA features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 43,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,400 offices throughout the United States and 36 other countries and territories.