Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Art/Photography book "Illuminations" by Raymond J. Klein
EINPresswire.com/ --
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Asher Syed for Readers' Favorite
Raymond J. Klein's Illuminations describes his photographic journey in Milwaukee during World War II, sparked by his father's Kodak camera. Recognition came through the Milwaukee Journal, leading to a spot in Pictures From Readers and a $5 check. High school saw Klein as a camera club member and school photographer, followed by work at Eastman Kodak. Military service during the Korean War in a photo unit marked a pivotal period with a transition to post-military work documenting missile launches, contributing to the space race, and his entering the advertising sector in 1963. Klein's career surged in the early 1970s with successful campaigns and awards for lighting techniques. Now retired, Klein looks back with readers at his achievements, exhibitions, and personal life, providing others with a comprehensive glimpse into the technical and creative aspects of a dedicated photography career.
Part self-help and part memoir, Illuminations by Raymond J. Klein looks at the history of photography and how important the craft remains today. I enjoyed following Klein's growth and professional development, from its infancy to significant achievements, and his ability to use these to provide encouragement and valuable insights into overcoming hardship and ultimately finding success in a competitive industry. What stands out to me, and what often feels like a lost art as human connections are relegated to digital communication, are his lessons in networking and building relationships with clients and collaborators in the creative industry. He does this by recounting interactions with art directors and musicians, which allowed him to share experimental work with a music company's art director, earning him an album cover commission. The book is well-written and easy to follow, and I think it will find success among both aspiring and established photographers. Recommended."
You can learn more about Raymond J. Klein and "Illuminations" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/illuminations where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Asher Syed for Readers' Favorite
Raymond J. Klein's Illuminations describes his photographic journey in Milwaukee during World War II, sparked by his father's Kodak camera. Recognition came through the Milwaukee Journal, leading to a spot in Pictures From Readers and a $5 check. High school saw Klein as a camera club member and school photographer, followed by work at Eastman Kodak. Military service during the Korean War in a photo unit marked a pivotal period with a transition to post-military work documenting missile launches, contributing to the space race, and his entering the advertising sector in 1963. Klein's career surged in the early 1970s with successful campaigns and awards for lighting techniques. Now retired, Klein looks back with readers at his achievements, exhibitions, and personal life, providing others with a comprehensive glimpse into the technical and creative aspects of a dedicated photography career.
Part self-help and part memoir, Illuminations by Raymond J. Klein looks at the history of photography and how important the craft remains today. I enjoyed following Klein's growth and professional development, from its infancy to significant achievements, and his ability to use these to provide encouragement and valuable insights into overcoming hardship and ultimately finding success in a competitive industry. What stands out to me, and what often feels like a lost art as human connections are relegated to digital communication, are his lessons in networking and building relationships with clients and collaborators in the creative industry. He does this by recounting interactions with art directors and musicians, which allowed him to share experimental work with a music company's art director, earning him an album cover commission. The book is well-written and easy to follow, and I think it will find success among both aspiring and established photographers. Recommended."
You can learn more about Raymond J. Klein and "Illuminations" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/illuminations where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
PageTurner Press and Media
+1 888-447-9651
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other