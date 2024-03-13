River Valley Community Bancorp profiled as an “Exceptional Bank” by The Findley Companies

YUBA CITY, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the “RVCB), has been featured as an “Exceptional Bank” in The Findley Report’s March 2024 Newsletter.



About the Findley Companies

Since 1965, The Findley Companies have been committed to supporting “Premier Performance” for California Financial institutions. The Findley Companies publishes the highly recognized The Findley Report Newsletter, a monthly publication providing essential banking transactions and regulatory updates in an editorial format. These newsletters, and more information on the Findley Companies, can be found at www.findley-reports.com.

River Valley Community Bank has been profiled as an “Exceptional Bank” in The Findley Report’s March 2024 newsletter publication. The Findley Reports has profiled exceptional banks for several years, but only profiles four exceptional banks a year. The publication reviews RVCB’s commitment to its marketplace, focus on customer satisfaction and delivering relationship-oriented service over its nearly 18 years of operation. The article also includes some key operating results and an in-depth interview with President and CEO, John M. Jelavich, about the direction and focus of RVCB, and what makes RVCB Exceptional! The entire “Exceptional Bank Profile” can be viewed HERE.

CEO John M. Jelavich stated, “We are proud to be recognized as an Exceptional Bank by The Findley Reports. This designation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire RVCB team. Our reputation for hands-on, community focused, relationship-based banking continues to grow throughout our markets. We strongly believe that banks like ours play a vital role in providing full-service banking solutions for our communities and we are honored with this recognition,” Jelavich concluded.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA

580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA

905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

904 B Street, Marysville, CA

401 Ryland Street, Ste. 205, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)

1508 Eureka Rd., Ste. 100, Roseville, CA (Loan Production Office)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.

Forward Looking Statements: This document may contain comments and information that constitute forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward‐looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Bank does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‐looking statements are made.