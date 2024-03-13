Wolf Greenfield Law Firm Elects Robert Walat as President and Managing Partner

BOSTON and NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C., one of the 10 largest law firms in the country devoted exclusively to intellectual property law, is pleased to announce that Robert Walat has been elected President and Managing Partner.



“Wolf Greenfield has always been more than just a place of work for me. In my 25 years at the firm, I have seen tremendous progress and advances. Our team has nearly tripled in size, and I’ve had the pleasure of watching colleagues grow both professionally and personally. I’ve also been fortunate enough to work alongside exceptional clients to develop and execute on their intellectual property strategies,” said Walat.

Walat succeeds Edward Gates, who served in the role for the past three years and had previously held a number of leadership positions at the firm, including serving as President and Managing Partner for five years and Chairman for 15 years. Gates will continue to be a shareholder in the firm’s Biotechnology Practice and Pharmaceutical Practice.

“I am honored to hand the reins to Rob,” said Gates. “His deep knowledge of our firm and his passion for our employees and clients will serve as a catalyst for many great things to come under his leadership.”

“Ed’s dedication to our firm over the past 40+ years has been remarkable,” said Walat. “We are grateful for his leadership and thrilled that he’ll continue to help mentor our team and serve as counsel for many firm clients.”

Walat is chair of Wolf Greenfield’s Chemical & Materials Technologies Practice, and focuses his practice on competitive analysis, counseling, and patent portfolio development. Clients praise Walat for his lawyering, knowledge of their business strategy, and pragmatic advice. Walat previously served two terms on Wolf Greenfield’s Executive Committee and has chaired the firm's Strategic Planning Committee. Prior to joining Wolf Greenfield, Walat had industry experience as a material scientist.

“Client satisfaction remains paramount,” said Walat. “Since our inception in 1927, our clients have been our top priority. I look forward to collaborating with my teammates on innovative ways to best serve our clients and help them achieve their goals, all while preserving the unique culture of our firm.”

About Wolf Greenfield

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. is among the 10 largest law firms in the United States devoted exclusively to intellectual property law. With over 150 legal professionals based in Boston, New York, and Washington, DC, the firm is represented by attorneys who are at the forefront of their fields and who support large, global corporations, mid-size companies, innovative start-ups, emerging enterprises, renowned universities and research institutions, and Nobel Prize winners with a full range of intellectual property portfolio management, including patent prosecution and litigation; post-grant proceedings, including IPRs; opinions and strategic counseling; licensing; intellectual property audits and due diligence; trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation; and other issues related to the commercialization of intellectual property. For nearly a century, Wolf Greenfield has helped clients protect their most valuable intellectual property, and it continues to represent innovators in the fields of biotechnology, chemical and materials technologies, pharmaceuticals, clean technology, electrical and computer technologies, mechanical technologies, medical devices, and consumer products.