North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

ACHESON, Alberta, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG") (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, figures are expressed in Canadian dollars with comparisons to prior periods ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Closure of the MacKellar Group ("MacKellar") acquisition on October 1, 2023, a seamless change in control, and three months of strong equipment utilization provided a full quarter of operating results in Australia, and a step change in geographic diversification.

The allocated purchase price of MacKellar was $369.7 million, net of cash acquired, along with growth capital spending of $35.9 million incurred in the quarter was fully funded with senior and vendor-provided debt and establishes a strong platform for opportunities in Australia.

Combined revenue of $403.4 million is a company quarterly record based on the transformative acquisition of MacKellar. Revenue of $326.3 million, compared to $233.4 million in the same period last year, includes this step-change increase along with steady and consistent operations in the Fort McMurray region.

Our net share of revenue from equity consolidated joint ventures was $77.1 million, compared to $86.7 million in the same period last year. Quarter-over-quarter increases at the Fargo-Moorhead project were offset by the successful 2023 Q3 completion of the construction project at the gold mine in Northern Ontario.

Adjusted EBITDA of $101.1 million, also a company record, and EBITDA margin of 25.1% compared to the prior period metrics of $85.9 million and 26.8%, respectively. Margins were impacted by project losses posted by the Nuna Group of Companies; restructuring efforts are well underway to resolve temporary challenges.

Cash flows generated from operating activities of $160.9 million in the quarter, compared to $78.1 million in the prior year quarter, resulting from higher earnings and changes in working capital balances when comparing to the same period in the prior year.

Free cash flow ("FCF") of $110.6 million in the quarter was the result of strong revenues, steady and consistent margins, modest capital spending, and positive changes in working capital balances.

Net debt was $720.9 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $325.6 million from September 30, 2023, resulting from the debt-funded purchase price and growth spending in Australia offset by free cash flow directed to debt reduction during the quarter.

NACG President and CEO, Joseph Lambert, commented: "The acquisition of the MacKellar Group is a milestone moment for our company and I'd like to thank all the employees for the hard work that has been put in to make these first few months in Australia such a success. In both Queensland and Western Australia, we are excited by the many prospects we have in front of us and look forward to sharing best practices and in-house maintenance expertise, as well as equipment where appropriate, to facilitate these growth opportunities.

As we've geographically diversified, I continue to closely monitor our various regions. In North Dakota and based on a recent trip there, construction at Fargo-Moorhead is progressing well into this most important period for the project. In northern Canada, we are undergoing a restructuring initiative within the Nuna Group of Companies which will return it to its legacy of operational excellence. In Fort McMurray, our fleet continues to operate day-in day-out as we work with our customers in their goal to achieve low-cost operations in the oil sands region. 2024 will be a busy year for us and we are looking forward to executing and delivering another record year."

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 326,298 $ 233,417 $ 957,220 $ 769,539 Cost of sales 218,853 154,967 671,684 548,723 Depreciation 41,990 35,860 131,319 119,268 Gross profit $ 65,455 $ 42,590 $ 154,217 $ 101,548 Gross profit margin 20.1 % 18.2 % 16.1 % 13.2 % General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)(i) 18,702 6,648 41,016 25,075 Stock-based compensation expense (496 ) 4,910 15,828 4,780 Operating income 45,779 31,565 95,714 71,157 Interest expense, net 14,007 7,774 36,948 24,543 Net income 17,646 26,081 63,141 67,372 Adjusted EBITDA(i) 101,136 85,875 296,963 245,352 Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii) 25.1 % 26.8 % 23.3 % 23.3 % Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.66 $ 0.99 $ 2.38 $ 2.46 Diluted net income per share $ 0.58 $ 0.84 $ 2.09 $ 2.15 Adjusted EPS(i) $ 0.87 $ 1.10 $ 2.83 $ 2.41

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Cash provided by operating activities $ 160,870 $ 78,099 $ 270,391 $ 169,201 Cash used in investing activities (137,756 ) (17,524 ) (244,879 ) (97,469 ) Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash 3,167 (94 ) 1,705 304 Add back of growth and non-cash items included in the above figures: Acquisition of MacKellar(i) 51,671 — 51,671 — Acquisition costs 5,934 — 7,095 — Growth capital additions(ii) 35,941 — 40,416 — Acquisition of ML Northern(iii) — 7,207 — 7,207 Non-cash changes in fair value of contingent consideration (8,268 ) — (8,268 ) — Capital additions financed by leases(ii) (931 ) (236 ) (28,159 ) (8,931 ) Free cash flow(i) $ 110,628 $ 67,452 $ 89,972 $ 70,312

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Combined revenue of $403.4 million, compared to $320.1 million in the same period last year, and revenue from wholly-owned entities was $326.3 million, up from $233.4 million in the same period last year. The majority of the quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue was driven by the October 2023 acquisition of MacKellar. MacKellar generated a full quarter of revenue totaling $122.5 million. Aside from MacKellar, revenue was down over the same period in 2022 as a result of changes in timing of reclamation projects beginning later than the previous year and certain construction scopes concluding earlier in 2023, relative to the same period in 2022.

Combined gross profit margin of 18.4% was up from 17.8% in the prior year. The improvement in combined gross profit in the current period was driven by the acquisition of MacKellar. MacKellar generated gross profit of 23.7% in the quarter.

General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation expense) were $18.7 million, or 5.7% of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, up from $6.6 million, or 2.8% of revenue in the same period last year. General and administrative expenses in the quarter include one-time costs of $5.9 million related to the acquisition of MacKellar. MacKellar's administrative cost profile is similar to the Canadian and U.S. operations.

Cash related interest expense of $13.2 million represents an average cost of debt of 8.8% (compared to $7.5 million and 7.1%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022). The increase in interest expense is primarily attributed to the higher balance on the Credit Facility and increases in the variable rate.

Net income of $17.6 million in Q4 2023 compared to $26.1 million in the same period last year as higher gross profit was more than offset by increased interest expense, increased general and administrative expenses from the one-time acquisition costs, and lower equity earnings from our joint ventures.

Free cash flow in the quarter was $110.6 million driven primarily by adjusted EBITDA of $101.1 million less sustaining capital spending of $40.8 million and cash interest paid of $13.2 million.

Liquidity

Including equipment financing availability and factoring in the amended Credit Facility agreement, total available capital liquidity of $292.6 million includes total liquidity of $217.9 million, $60.1 million of unused finance lease borrowing availability, and $14.6 million of unused other borrowing availability as at December 31, 2023. Liquidity is primarily provided by the terms of our $478.0 million credit facility which allows for funds availability based on a trailing twelve-month EBITDA as defined in the agreement, and is now scheduled to expire in October 2026.

Business Updates

Strategic Focus Areas for 2024

Safety - now on a global basis, maintain our uncompromising commitment to health and safety while elevating the standard of excellence in the field;

Execution - enhance equipment availability in Canada and Australia through in-house fleet maintenance, reliability programs, technical improvements, and management systems;

Operational excellence - with a specific focus on Nuna Group of Companies, put into action practical and experienced-based protocols to ensure predictable high-quality project execution;

Integration - implement ERP and best practices at MacKellar, including identification of opportunities to better utilize our capital and equipment in Australia;

Diversification - pursue diversification of customers and resources through strategic partnerships, industry expertise and investment in Indigenous joint ventures; and

Sustainability - further develop and deliver into our environmental, social, and governance targets as disclosed and committed to in our annual reporting.

Outlook for 2024

The following table provides projected key measures for 2024 and actual results of 2023 and 2022. The measures for 2024 are predicated on contracts currently in place, including expected renewals and the heavy equipment fleet that we own and operate.

Key measures 2022 Actual 2023 Actual 2024 Outlook Combined revenue $1.1B $1.3B $1.5 - $1.7B Adjusted EBITDA(i) $245M $297M $430 - $470M Sustaining capital(i) $113M $169M $170 - $190M Adjusted EPS(i) $2.41 $2.83 $4.25 - $4.75 Free cash flow(i) $70M $90M $160 - $185M Capital allocation Growth spending $13M $40M $55 - $70M Net debt leverage(i) 1.5x 1.7x Targeting 1.5x

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Shareholder activity includes common shares purchased under a NCIB, dividends paid and the purchase of treasury shares.

Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 326,298 $ 233,417 $ 957,220 $ 769,539 Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 169,662 183,006 686,299 596,033 Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue (92,522 ) (96,315 ) (369,891 ) (311,307 ) Total combined revenue(i) $ 403,438 $ 320,108 $ 1,273,628 $ 1,054,265

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".



Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 65,455 $ 42,590 $ 154,217 $ 101,548 Share of gross profit from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 8,670 14,541 49,638 49,581 Combined gross profit(i) $ 74,125 $ 57,131 $ 203,855 $ 151,129



(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 17,646 $ 26,081 $ 63,141 $ 67,372 Adjustments: Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,470 (533 ) 1,659 536 Stock-based compensation (benefit) expense (496 ) 4,910 15,828 4,780 Acquisition costs 5,934 — 7,095 — Loss on equity investment customer bankruptcy claim settlement — — 759 — Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 916 (778 ) (6,063 ) (778 ) Equity investment (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (713 ) 364 (1,362 ) (4,776 ) Tax effect of the above items (1,589 ) (1,006 ) (5,829 ) (1,222 ) Adjusted net earnings(i) $ 23,168 $ 29,038 $ 75,228 $ 65,912 Adjustments: Tax effect of the above items 1,589 1,006 5,829 1,222 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,681 — 4,681 — Interest expense, net 14,007 7,774 36,948 24,543 Income tax expense 10,930 6,889 22,822 17,073 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures(i) (2,401 ) (8,401 ) (25,815 ) (37,053 ) Equity investment EBIT(i) 1,787 9,363 25,545 42,148 Adjusted EBIT(i) $ 53,761 $ 45,669 $ 145,238 $ 113,845 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 42,277 36,094 132,516 120,124 Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i) 5,098 4,112 19,209 11,383 Adjusted EBITDA(i) $ 101,136 $ 85,875 $ 296,963 $ 245,352 Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii) 25.1 % 26.8 % 23.3 % 23.3 %

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.

Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Equity (earnings) loss in affiliates and joint ventures $ 2,401 $ 8,401 $ 25,815 $ 37,053 Adjustments: Interest expense, net (268 ) 688 (1,183 ) 2,589 Income tax expense (324 ) 275 970 2,442 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (22 ) (1 ) (57 ) 64 Equity investment EBIT(i) $ 1,787 $ 9,363 $ 25,545 $ 42,148 Depreciation 4,983 3,936 18,555 10,679 Amortization of intangible assets 115 176 654 704 Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i) $ 5,098 $ 4,112 $ 19,209 $ 11,383

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Canada, the U.S. and Australia. For 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at December 31

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 88,614 $ 69,144 Accounts receivable 97,855 83,811 Contract assets 35,027 15,802 Inventories 64,962 49,898 Prepaid expenses and deposits 7,402 10,587 Assets held for sale 1,340 1,117 295,200 230,359 Property, plant and equipment 1,142,946 645,810 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,782 14,739 Intangible assets 6,971 6,773 Investments in affiliates and joint ventures 81,435 75,637 Other assets 7,144 5,808 Deferred tax assets — 387 Total assets $ 1,546,478 $ 979,513 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 146,190 $ 102,549 Accrued liabilities 94,726 43,784 Contract liabilities 59 1,411 Current portion of long-term debt 81,306 42,089 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,742 2,470 324,023 192,303 Long-term debt 611,313 378,452 Operating lease liabilities 11,307 12,376 Other long-term obligations 134,357 18,576 Deferred tax liabilities 108,824 71,887 1,189,824 673,594 Shareholders' equity Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – December 31, 2023 - 27,827,282 (December 31, 2022 – 27,827,282)) 229,455 229,455 Treasury shares (December 31, 2023 - 1,090,187 (December 31, 2022 - 1,406,461)) (16,165 ) (16,438 ) Additional paid-in capital 20,739 22,095 Retained earnings 123,032 70,501 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (407 ) 306 Shareholders' equity 356,654 305,919 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,546,478 $ 979,513





Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the years ended December 31

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

2023 2022 Revenue $ 957,220 $ 769,539 Cost of sales 671,684 548,723 Depreciation 131,319 119,268 Gross profit 154,217 101,548 General and administrative expenses 56,844 29,855 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,659 536 Operating income 95,714 71,157 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures (25,815 ) (37,053 ) Interest expense, net 36,948 24,543 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,681 — Gain on derivative financial instruments (6,063 ) (778 ) Income before income taxes 85,963 84,445 Current income tax expense 6,841 1,627 Deferred income tax expense 15,981 15,446 Net income 63,141 67,372 Other comprehensive income Unrealized foreign currency translation loss (gain) 713 (304 ) Comprehensive income $ 62,428 $ 67,676 Per share information Basic net income per share $ 2.38 $ 2.46 Diluted net income per share $ 2.09 $ 2.15



