Ascendum Solutions Hires Chandra Sekhar as VP of Digital for the Western U.S.
Denver-based VP partnering with enterprise clients to accelerate their digital journeys.
In an era defined by rapid technological change, it is our responsibility to empower businesses through cutting-edge solutions and creative ideas.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, announced today that the company has hired Chandra Sekhar as their Vice President of Digital for the Western Region of the United States. Mr. Sekhar brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in sales development, client delivery, business operations, and team management to his role.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Sekhar has more than 30 years of experience in the banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, high-tech, med-tech, energy, utility, and public sector industries. He has managed teams in Canada, China, Europe, Japan, India, Oman, Singapore, UAE, and the United States.
"I am thrilled to join the Ascendum team and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive digital innovation across the Western region,” said Sekhar. “In an era defined by rapid technological change, it is our responsibility to empower businesses through cutting-edge solutions and creative ideas. With Ascendum's commitment to excellence and its focus on people and technology, I am confident we will redefine the boundaries of what's possible for our clients."
Prior to joining Ascendum, Sekhar was a Managing Director at NTT Data, President of Tetrachoron Consulting, and an Executive Client Partner at Virtusa. He is an Engineer with an MBA from Queen’s University, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), and member of the Colorado Technology Association.
Sekhar is passionate about health and wellness, outdoor activities, and traveling.
About Ascendum Solutions
Named a 2023 CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, 2023 Winner of the Circuit’s Enterprise Innovation Award, 2023 Best Workplace in Ohio by Ohio Business Magazine, a 2021-2022 Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company, and a 2022 Most Loved Employer by NMP Magazine, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solution-based outcomes that enrich our clients’ customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for our creativity, our collaboration, and our approach for prototyping new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.
From custom software development and design-led engineering to intuitive interfaces and sourcing top talent, Ascendum’s creative global team of tech strategists, experience designers, full stack developers, data engineers, and recruiters act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change and elevate our clients’ digital transformation strategies.
