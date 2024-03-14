Ascendum Solutions Hires Chandra Sekhar as VP of Digital for the Western U.S.

Ascendum Solutions announced that the company has hired Chandra Sekhar as their Vice President of Digital for the Western Region of the United States.

Ascendum Solutions announced that the company has hired Chandra Sekhar as their Vice President of Digital for the Western Region of the United States.

Denver-based VP partnering with enterprise clients to accelerate their digital journeys.

In an era defined by rapid technological change, it is our responsibility to empower businesses through cutting-edge solutions and creative ideas.”
— Chandra Sekhar
CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, announced today that the company has hired Chandra Sekhar as their Vice President of Digital for the Western Region of the United States. Mr. Sekhar brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in sales development, client delivery, business operations, and team management to his role.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Sekhar has more than 30 years of experience in the banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, high-tech, med-tech, energy, utility, and public sector industries. He has managed teams in Canada, China, Europe, Japan, India, Oman, Singapore, UAE, and the United States.

"I am thrilled to join the Ascendum team and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive digital innovation across the Western region,” said Sekhar. “In an era defined by rapid technological change, it is our responsibility to empower businesses through cutting-edge solutions and creative ideas. With Ascendum's commitment to excellence and its focus on people and technology, I am confident we will redefine the boundaries of what's possible for our clients."

Prior to joining Ascendum, Sekhar was a Managing Director at NTT Data, President of Tetrachoron Consulting, and an Executive Client Partner at Virtusa. He is an Engineer with an MBA from Queen’s University, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Consultant (CMC), and member of the Colorado Technology Association.

Sekhar is passionate about health and wellness, outdoor activities, and traveling.

About Ascendum Solutions
Named a 2023 CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, 2023 Winner of the Circuit’s Enterprise Innovation Award, 2023 Best Workplace in Ohio by Ohio Business Magazine, a 2021-2022 Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company, and a 2022 Most Loved Employer by NMP Magazine, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solution-based outcomes that enrich our clients’ customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for our creativity, our collaboration, and our approach for prototyping new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.

From custom software development and design-led engineering to intuitive interfaces and sourcing top talent, Ascendum’s creative global team of tech strategists, experience designers, full stack developers, data engineers, and recruiters act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change and elevate our clients’ digital transformation strategies.

Paulie Anthony
Ascendum Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Ascendum Solutions Hires Chandra Sekhar as VP of Digital for the Western U.S.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Paulie Anthony
Ascendum Solutions
Company/Organization
Ascendum Solutions
10290 Alliance Rd., 10290 Alliance Road
Cincinnati, Ohio, 45242
United States
513-792-5100
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Recognized by Fast Company as a 2021-2022 Best Workplace for Innovators, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that enrich our clients’ customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for innovative ideas and boundary-pushing solutions. From custom software development, design-led engineering, and intuitive interfaces, to sourcing top talent, Ascendum’s creative global team of tech strategists, designers, developers, data engineers, and recruiters act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients’ digital transformation strategies. Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.

More From This Author
Ascendum Solutions Hires Chandra Sekhar as VP of Digital for the Western U.S.
Ascendum Solutions Recognized as a 2023 CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company
Ascendum Solutions Named 2023 Winner of Ohio Business Magazine’s Best Workplaces in Ohio
View All Stories From This Author