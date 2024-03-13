Submit Release
Absecon Bancorp Declares First-Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.75 Per Share

ABSECON, N.J., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absecon Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC, trading as ASCN), the bank holding company of First National Bank of Absecon, an Atlantic County New Jersey based community bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.75 per share, payable on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2024.

The First National Bank of Absecon, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Absecon, New Jersey, has a long history of serving the community since its establishment in 1916. The company is a community bank focused on providing deposit and loan products to retail customers and to small and mid-sized businesses from its primary market area in Atlantic County, New Jersey, and secondary markets consisting of portions of Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Ocean Counties. Deposits at The First National Bank of Absecon are insured up to the legal maximum amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Dividend distributions are processed by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Agent”).

Contact: C. Eric Gaupp, Vice Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer
  106 New Jersey Avenue
  PO Box 324
  Absecon, NJ 08201
  Office: 609-641-6300
  email: egaupp@FNBAbsecon.com
   


