Jant Pharmacal Launches March Promotions in Support of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Jant Pharmacal Corporation Takes Action During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month with Exclusive Promotions on iFOB TestsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jant Pharmacal is announcing special promotions in recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout March, the company is offering exclusive specials on its immunological fecal occult blood tests (iFOBTs), emphasizing the importance of early detection and screening for colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer ranks as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, underscoring the critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures for prevention. Early detection significantly enhances patient outcomes, making timely screening imperative.
iFOBTs, such as the Accutest® iFOBT and the new ValuPak™ iFOBT, stand as effective tools for early screening, detecting small traces of blood in stool samples indicative of colorectal cancer or pre-cancerous polyps. With rapid results available within 5-10 minutes and high sensitivity and specificity, these tests offer peace of mind to both patients and healthcare providers. Each kit contains 25 tests.
In support of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Jant Pharmacal is offering the following promotions for the month of March:
ValuPak™ iFOBT - BOGO: Buy one ValuPak™ iFOBT kit and receive an additional one at no extra cost.
Accutest® iFOBT - B2GO: Buy two Accutest® iFOBT kits and receive an additional one at no extra cost.
These promotions aim to make iFOB testing more accessible while fostering awareness about colorectal cancer and its prevention. Early detection is important, and these initiatives help advance proactive screening.
Healthcare professionals specializing in colorectal health are encouraged to take advantage of these promotions to ensure their patients have access to reliable screening tools. Jant Pharmacal's dedicated customer service team is available to address any inquiries and guide professionals to local distributors.
For more information on these promotions and iFOBT testing options, please visit JantDX.com or contact 800.676.5565.
Disclaimer: Promotions valid for the month of March 2024 only. Terms and conditions may apply. This press release is issued by Jant Pharmacal for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Please consult with healthcare professionals for personalized guidance and screening recommendations.
