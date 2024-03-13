Submit Release
Super League Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Date, March 27, 2024

~ Company Previously Pre-Announced Preliminary Record Fourth Quarter 2023 Revenue of $9.4 million, an Increase of Approximately 32% Year-over-Year ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms, announced today that the Company will post its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Super League Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Webinar

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914
Webinar: Register Here
   

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League is effectively a brand’s operating system for the 3D Web offering a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
SLE@mzgroup.us

Media Contact
Gillian Sheldon
gillian.sheldon@superleague.com


Primary Logo

