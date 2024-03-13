March 2024 Monthly Bulletin

Annual reports for 2023 for DFPI Finance Lenders (CFL), Payday Lenders (CDDTL), Student Loan Services (SLSA), and Debt Collectors (DCLA) are due by March 15, 2024.

A registered DFPI portal account is required to submit the Annual Report. To register for a portal account, go to the DFPI’s website here. Licensees are strongly encouraged to begin gathering the data early to ensure timely filing of the 2023 Annual Report.

California Financing Law (CFL)

All DFPI licensees under the California Financing Law (CFL) are required to submit an annual report on or before March 15, 2024, even if the licensee had no business activity in the calendar year 2023. Failure to submit the annual report by the due date will result in penalties pursuant to Financial Code section 22715(b). Click here for a penalty matrix reflecting the penalties assessable based on the late-filing date. For questions about the content of the Report or clarification on the instructions, please email CFL.AnnualReport@dfpi.ca.gov or call (866) 275-2677.

California Deferred Deposit Transaction Law (CDDTL)

All licensees under the California Deferred Deposit Transaction Law (CDDTL), also known as payday lending, must submit an Annual Report and Industry Survey (Annual Report) to the DFPI by March 15, 2024, even if the licensee had no business activity in calendar year 2023. Failure to submit the Annual Report by the deadline may result in financial penalties pursuant to Financial Code section 23058 or summary revocation pursuant to Financial Code section 23053. For questions about the content of the Report or clarification on the instructions, please email RespondToCDDTL@dfpi.ca.gov.

Student Loan Servicing Act (SLSA)

Each student loan servicer is required to file an annual report with the DFPI on or before March 15, 2024, per Financial Code Section 28146(a) of the Student Loan Servicing Act (SLSA). All student loan servicers licensed prior to Jan. 1, 2023, must file the report, even if no business was conducted. Failure to submit the Annual Report by the due date may result in penalties pursuant to Financial Code Section 28154. For questions about the content of the Report or clarification on the instructions, please email the Student Loan Servicing Program at studentloanservicing@dfpi.ca.gov.

Debt Collection Licensing Act (DCLA)

All licensees under the Debt Collection Licensing Act (DCLA) must submit an Annual Report to the DFPI by March 15, 2024, per Financial Code section 100021(a) (1) – (4), (6) and (7). For questions about the content of the Report or clarification on the instructions, please email DCLA.Inquiries@dfpi.ca.gov or call (916) 576-8623.