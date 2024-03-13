P3 Distributing Sponsors 2nd Annual Recyclethon during April; Retail Stores Compete for Prizes
Oregon-based P3 Distributing announces the 2024 Recyclethon, and interestingly Earth Day's theme is "Planet vs Plastics". Portland dispensaries will compete.
At P3 we’re passionate about recycling and helping the environment. We hope Recyclethon encourages even more people and businesses to focus on recycling.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P3 Distributing’s Recyclethon is especially relevant this year as Earth Day 2024 has adopted the theme “Planet vs Plastics”. Scheduled for the month of April, Recyclethon pits cannabis dispensaries against each other as they collect plastic bottles for recycling from their staff and customers. Recycling takes place all year with P3 helping to process an average of 1600 pounds each month, but the contest is only for the month of April for retail locations within the City of Portland. The winning store last year was Cannabis Curb in NE Portland - collecting more than 122 pounds of the approximately 700 pounds total. This year’s goal is to collect 1,000 pounds of plastic.
“At P3 we’re passionate about recycling and doing what we can to help the environment,” said P3 Co-Founder and Owner Patrick Caldwell. “We hope Recyclethon encourages even more people and businesses to focus on recycling and then hopefully incorporate it into their daily routine.”
Americans throw away 2.5 million plastic bottles every hour and recycling one ton of plastic bottles saves the equivalent energy usage of a two person household for one year.
Other benefits of recycling include:
- Conserving finite natural resources - this is critical as the population continues to grow exponentially.
- Conserving fresh water - which is up to 95% in the mining and manufacturing process for many materials.
- Preventing waste from going into oceans
- Significantly reducing use of fossil fuel energy and reducing CO2 emissions
According to a recent Yale University/EPA study, the U.S. recycles less than 22% of its discarded materials.
About P3 Distributing
P3 Distributing was founded in 2016 by Father and Son partners. Since then, they have become one of the industry’s top wholesale package suppliers in the region. While the company was founded in Oregon, their products and commitment to service is something that businesses throughout the nation now appreciate and benefit from.
