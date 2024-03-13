Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:



Record Date Payment Date Distribution per unit April 30, 2024 May 15, 2024 $0.041666 May 31, 2024 June 17, 2024 $0.041666 June 28, 2024 July 15, 2024 $0.041666 July 31, 2024 August 15, 2024 $0.041666 August 30, 2024 September 16, 2024 $0.041666 September 27, 2024 October 15, 2024 $0.041666

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $5.93 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

