Public invited to Free College Week April 8-13 at Washtenaw Community College; over 120 class sessions offered

Topics range from health sciences and cybersecurity to 3D design and printing

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will open its virtual classroom doors to the public during Free College Week on Monday, April 8, through Friday, April 12. The week will culminate in on-campus, in-person events Saturday, April 13.



Registration for the classes opened today.

In-person activities include hands-on sessions, campus tours and an Esports tournament featuring the popular game Super Smash Bros in the campus Esports arena.

Community members, business representatives, prospective students and others throughout Washtenaw County and beyond are invited to attend the more than 120 free online sessions.

In recognition of national Community College Month in April, WCC’s annual Free College Week is a unique opportunity to serve and engage the community that supports it by providing high quality learning experiences at no cost.

“We are the community’s college, and Free College Week is our way of thanking everyone for their support. We love opening our doors and inviting the community to be a part of the incredible learning opportunities here, whether it’s brushing up on a professional skill that can help on the job or exploring potential career options or new hobbies,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

Last year more than 3,800 people registered for Free College Week classes.

Classes are designed for a wide range of ages and include topics to help people hone computer skills, grow businesses, explore cultures, improve personal wellness and more.

WCC faculty members from academic programs, as well as trainers from the college’s non-credit Economic & College Development division and outside businesses, will teach. Classes are provided at multiple times from morning through evening to offer flexibility to accommodate schedules.

Visit the Free College Week webpage for class details and to register. General topics include:

Virtual Classes

Interview Skills to Land Your Next Job

First Time Home Buyer Seminar

Cooking 101: Quick and Easy Italian Supper

Exploring Smartphones and Tablets

Understanding a Doctor’s Office Visit

Dental Careers 101

Windows Computer Basics

Aerial Photography with Drones

Ornamental Tree Pruning

And much more

In-person Classes

Exploring Chemistry

A Short History of Fake News

General Maintenance for Your HVAC Equipment

Let’s Record a Song!

Introduction to Yoga

What to Know About Getting Your Real Estate License

And much more



Students who want to enroll in WCC’s Summer and Fall semesters can do so through Xpress Registration from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. April 13 during on-campus events.

FREE COLLEGE WEEK When: Virtual classes, April 8-12

On-campus and in-person, April 13 Times: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Who: Open to all ages Where: Online via Zoom Cost: Free Email: fcw@wccnet.edu Website: wccnet.edu/fcw

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, educates students through a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as health care, business, STEM and advanced transportation and mobility. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce talent needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/134075d8-78bd-4e67-a9c4-48366cc7a955

