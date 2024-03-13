SSL VPN Market Size

With increase in digitization & risk of cyberattacks, the SSL VPN market boost owing to increasing need for data privacy and security within the organizations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The SSL VPN Market Size Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2030, Flourishes with the Adoption of Zero Trust Security." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global ssl vpn market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 281 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2774

The SSL VPN market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of remote access, enterprise size, and region. Depending on component, it is fragmented into software and services. By mode of remote access, the market is differentiated into tunnel, thin-client, and clientless modes. The enterprise size is segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. Region-wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2774

The growing demand for flexible and cost-effective security solutions in today's world fuels the demand for SSL VPN, particularly in the IT software industry. In addition, increased performance of products, as well as their ease of use, drive the adoption of SSL VPN across a wide range of end-use verticals. Rapid advancements in connected technologies and end-user integration of cloud-based SSL solutions to improve overall performance are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in cloud-based operations in various industries, such as banking, government, and others is anticipated to provide a potential growth opportunity for the SSL VPN industry.

By component, the software segment acquired major SSL VPN market share. Increased user awareness of its commercial benefits, improved security features, and better marketing that focuses on the benefits of SSL VPN rather than technology are expected to drive growth for SSL VPN solutions. However, the solution segment is expected to grow with higher CAGR.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2774

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. SSL VPN adoption is affected by the migration from on-premise or datacenter deployments to cloud or hybrid infrastructure. Organizations debate on how to transition to cloud deployment without jeopardizing security policies. Furthermore, the rise in demand for enterprise mobility is expected to drive up the demand for SSL VPNs. This has a positive impact on SSL VPN growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The key players operating in the global SSL VPN market analysis include, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC (Ivanti), F5, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Unisplendour Corporation (H3C TECHNOLOGIES CO. LIMITED), Array Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., QNO Technology Inc., and NortonLifelock, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the SSL VPN industry.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (281 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ssl-vpn-market/purchase-options

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Work-from-home (WFH) and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) models have been implemented as a result of the sudden outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the subsequent implementation of lockdowns. As a result of this shift in corporate culture, data has become more vulnerable, facilitating the widespread adoption of SSL VPN by a number of large and small businesses (SMEs). Moreover, organizations' shift to cloud-based services accelerated the growing digitization trend during the pandemic. The growing reliance of businesses on cloud services raised concerns about connection security and authenticity. SSL VPN services became even more important as a result of this. Thus, the demand for SSL VPN solutions has grown significantly in tandem with the growth of cloud-based services during the pandemic.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.