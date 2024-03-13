TAIWAN, March 13 - President Tsai meets Center for American Progress delegation

On the morning of March 13, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation of experts and scholars from the Center for American Progress (CAP). In remarks, President Tsai thanked the guests for their attention and contributions to issues that affect Taiwan and the world, highlighting the close partnership between Taiwan and the United States. The president said that Taiwan will continue to expand the scope of our cooperation with the US and other like-minded countries around the world, sharing our experience in such areas as public health and net-zero transition, and working together to develop resilient supply chains. She expressed her hope that through their influence and initiatives, we can together preserve regional peace and stability and further advance global prosperity and development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Let me begin by welcoming former Senator and CAP Chair Thomas Daschle to Taiwan once again. And to all our guests from the CAP delegation, it is a pleasure to meet with you here at the Presidential Office. CAP is one of the most prominent think tanks in Washington, DC. Its policy recommendations on a wide range of issues are highly regarded by the US government. I look forward to exchanging views with you all, in just a few moments, on Taiwan-US relations and security issues.

I would also like to thank former Congressman David Price for supporting Taiwan through concrete action. During his time in Congress, he cosigned motions calling for Taiwan-US security cooperation and supporting Taiwan's international participation.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. This legislation forms an important cornerstone of Taiwan-US ties. It also symbolizes our rock-solid, friendly relations. In recent years, the Indo-Pacific region has been threatened by expansion of authoritarianism. And Taiwan, standing on the frontline against such a challenge, bears a large part of that threat. Added to that, the recent global pandemic and extreme weather events have brought us to the profound realization that democratic nations around the world could only overcome these many challenges through solidarity and cooperation.

Taiwan and the US share the values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. We are also important economic partners. Last year, we signed the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade. And we hope to build on this foundation by addressing the issue of double taxation at the earliest possible juncture, which will help create a mutually beneficial investment environment.

Moving ahead, we will continue to expand the scope of our cooperation with the US and other like-minded countries around the world, sharing our experience in such areas as public health and net-zero transition, and working together to develop resilient supply chains.

Thank you once again for your attention and contributions to issues that affect Taiwan and the world. Your visit today highlights the close partnership between Taiwan and the US. I hope that through your influence and initiatives, we can together preserve regional peace and stability and further advance global prosperity and development. I wish you all a productive visit.

Chair Daschle then delivered remarks, saying that it is a pleasure for him to return and to have the opportunity once again to bring such a prestigious delegation with him to Taiwan. He expressed his gratitude for President Tsai's team being so gracious and helpful in welcoming his delegation and informing them over the last several days.

Chair Daschle, speaking not only for his delegation, but for Republicans and Democrats in Congress and in many other parts of the US, congratulated President Tsai and thanked her for her leadership for these past eight years, describing it as extraordinary. Saying that there is life after politics and government, he expressed hope that the president's future continues to allow her opportunities to contribute, as she has so successfully these past eight years.

Chair Daschle said that on April 10, we will celebrate 45 years of the Taiwan Relations Act, and called that timespan a remarkable four decades. In those four decades, he said, Taiwan has become the eighth largest trading partner of the US, something for which they are particularly proud and grateful.

In the last half century, Chair Daschle pointed out, Taiwan has become one of the most robust democracies anywhere in the world, teaching not only people in the US, but in other parts of the world, the importance and the values that come with a democratic system. He noted that in that period of time, Taiwan has created one of the most successful healthcare systems, one that he wishes the US would emulate, as Taiwan continues to improve the lives of every one of its citizens. Perhaps just as importantly, Chair Daschle said, Taiwan has embraced civil and human rights in ways that no other country in the region – and arguably perhaps in the world – has done, and that especially is commendable.

Commenting on the vision for our future together that President Tsai just articulated, Chair Daschle said it is a vision that brings us closer together economically, that brings us closer together in national security questions, and that brings our people together in so many ways. And referring back to President Tsai's mention of policy within the US having to do with double taxation and trade, Chair Daschle said that it is part of the vision for a closer economic future. He then said that the people in the leadership both of Taiwan and of the US have a shared vision about the future and our partnership, calling it a bright vision, for which they are very grateful.

The delegation also included former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michèle Flournoy.