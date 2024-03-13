Mechanical Engineer Tackles Obstacles to ‘Robust Hydrogen Production’ with NSF Grant

03/12/2024

Throughout her professional career, Xinfang Jin , an assistant professor of mechanical engineering, has sought ways to use abundant materials as renewable energy sources. Her latest research focuses on large-scale production of hydrogen via reversible solid oxide cells, tricky devices used to produce hydrogen en masse that degrade quickly over time.

“It’s like a magic box,” said Jin of the reversible solid oxide cell, “and just like any gadget, our magic box has challenges. When it’s used for a long time, it starts to wear out really quickly.”

To date, the scientific community does not know why this degradation occurs. Jin hopes to bridge the existing knowledge gap by investigating the intricate interactions between mechanical and chemical stresses.



Mechanical engineering Associate Professor Xinfang Jin won a National Science Foundation Career Grant. “If I can solve this problem, we can use hydrogen as a fuel more easily and without spending too much money,” she said.

In support of her innovative outlook, Jin has been awarded a five-year $648,431 U.S. National Science Foundation Faculty Career Development award . Funding from the national organization will afford Jin the opportunity to strengthen her expertise and position her as a leader in multiphysics modeling with microstructures of heterogeneous materials for energy applications.

While her project is grounded in a small aspect of renewable energy production, its success has the potential to impact society writ large. Jin hopes to inspire younger generations and their parents to embrace clean energy technology.

Building off UMass Lowell’s status as a minority-serving institution , Jin’s research will involve more than 250 undergraduate students who identify as Native American Pacific Islanders or students whose families are refugees from Southeast Asia.

“My work aims to create an inclusive environment that empowers underrepresented groups and provides equitable access to educational and career opportunities in STEM fields,” said Jin.

With a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of South Carolina Columbia, Jin’s research and academic expertise includes energy storage and conversion specifically in multi-physics modeling of fuel cells, solar cells, redox batteries, lithium-ion batteries and zinc-air batteries.