Minister Calleary welcomes approval of AI Legislation by European Parliament

13th March 2024

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary has welcomed the next step on the adoption of the EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act after the legislation was approved by the European Parliament today.

The Act aims to ensure that the fundamental rights, health and safety of the individual are protected while promoting responsible innovation and is central to ensuring that AI systems are designed, developed and deployed in an ethical and trustworthy manner.

The Minister said:

“I am delighted that the EU are leading on regulating AI and this hugely important legislation is another important step towards ensuring that AI systems will be used in a trustworthy manner. The legislation will ensure that the benefits and opportunities that this technology will bring in areas such as health and education will be developed in a responsible and ethical way and that the rights of citizens and workers will be protected.”

The Act is expected to come before the European Council for approval next month.

ENDS

