Scribie Appoints Bireswar Singh Laishram as New CEO in Strategic Leadership Transition
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribie is thrilled to welcome Bireswar Singh Laishram as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant leadership transition for the AI-powered audio-to-text services provider. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering innovation and securing continued growth for the company.
With over 22 years at the helm of the BPO industry, Bireswar’s impressive career includes leadership roles at renowned firms like Teleperformance and IBM, where he has a solid reputation for business transformations in India and the Philippines. Equipped with an engineering degree from NIT Nagpur and an MBA from IIM Calcutta, Bireswar's expertise is set to steer Scribie to new heights of success.
In conjunction with this announcement, Scribie would like to express its deepest gratitude for the outstanding leadership of outgoing interim CEO, Yukti Yatish. Under Ms. Yatish's dynamic stewardship, Scribie has achieved significant milestones and positioned itself at the forefront of the industry. Now, Yukti Yatish will be transitioning to the role of Chief Operating Officer where her continued involvement in shaping Scribie's operational excellence and strategic initiatives ensures a seamless transition.
According to the company, this leadership transition is not merely a change at the top, but a strategic alignment of seasoned executives, emphasizing Scribie's adaptability and commitment to continuous improvement. The company is confident that under Bireswar's leadership, Scribie will continue to deliver exceptional value to its clients.
“I am thrilled to join forces with Yukti and Rajiv (whom I have known for several decades) and look forward to working together with them to take Scribie to new heights,” Bireswar states. “Scribie is at a crucial juncture today where we have a sizable opportunity to bring the benefits of specialized offerings powered by Gen AI to a large customer base that has been with Scribie over many years. I am excited to be working on this pivot, which will make Scribie the preferred ‘AI-powered, human-perfected’ content service provider for many more firms in the Legal, Education, and Media sectors, just to name a few.”
For future announcements and product updates, please visit www.scribie.com.
About Scribie
Scribie has been pioneering the field of audio/video transcription for over 16 years, with a clear mission to streamline the transcription process without sacrificing accuracy. With a robust network of more than 50,000 remote transcribers, Scribie stands at the forefront of transcription services, driven by innovation and a steadfast commitment to quality.
Recognizing the paramount importance of accuracy, Scribie has developed an AI-powered transcription platform which operates on a “human in the loop” model. The first-cut transcriptions are generated by AI and then goes through a meticulously structured process where they are reviewed by certified experts ensuring that each transcript meets the highest standards of accuracy. Gen AI is also used for further customized formatting requirements which makes the delivered content exceptionally precise, making it a trusted choice for more than 85,000 clients worldwide.
Bireswar Singh Laishram
