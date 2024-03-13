Leyna Nguyen Features as The Most Transformational Woman Leader of 2024
Former award-winning journalist and Founder of VanMay Finance – Leyna Nguyen features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine’s latest Women History Month issue.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its bid to celebrate Women History Month, Exeleon Magazine released its latest issue featuring the Most Transformational Women Leaders to Follow in 2024. The issue features stories, interviews, and insights from some of the most established women leaders from a wide range of industries and domains.
Exeleon Magazine is a business-focused platform for leaders across the globe. The magazine comprises key insights about business, entrepreneurship, growth, startups, and leadership.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Leyna Nguyen, former Emmy-award winning journalist and entrepreneur.
Leyna is a five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist with appearances in over 35 television shows and movies, including popular titles like NCIS, Supergirl, The District, Austin Powers, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. At the age of 49, Leyna retired as a journalist and TV broadcaster.
Transitioning from her successful career in television news, Leyna Nguyen has now channeled her expertise into helping people take control of their finances so they can retire comfortably.
Together with her husband, Denny Hooten, a financial adviser with Merill Lynch and finance professor at USC, Leyna co-founded VanMay Financial.
As Executive Field Chairman at First Financial Security, Leyna and Denny are responsible for adding hundreds of millions of dollars in protection and wealth to many families. In just 10 months, she became a million-dollar producer at FFS with no prior knowledge or experience in the industry and was inducted into the prestigious Chairman's Club.
The issue also features insights from global women leaders like Donna Rosa, Ashley Graham, Liz Toombs, among others. As well as interviews with Dr. Kristal Lau and Morgan McCarver.
