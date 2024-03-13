Formidium Announces Sponsorship of Major League Soccer Club Chicago Fire FC

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago based Formidium, a leading global fintech-backed fund administration firm, is thrilled to announce its corporate sponsorship of Chicago Fire FC, starting with the current 2024 season.



Formidium, which is at the forefront of supporting the complex accounting needs of investment managers across diverse asset classes, with precision and innovation, is now extending its influence on the exciting world of soccer. The firm’s local favorite, the Chicago Fire, are a part of Major League Soccer (MLS), the fastest growing professional sports league in North America.

In addition to in-stadium signage at all home matches, the tech-based fund administration firm invites annual executive suite holders to the Formidium Fieldside Experience, an on-pitch club offering a premium, first-ever matchday experience. This vantage point gives fans the opportunity to cheer on the home team from right on the pitch at the historic Soldier Field, a unique and exclusive experience.

“We are thrilled to sponsor our home team Chicago Fire FC. Formidium is one of the fastest growing investment fund administrator and technology solutions provider globally just like the sport of soccer. Formidium’s official partnership of Chicago Fire symbolizes success through hard work, determination, and adaptability amid challenges – on and off the pitch. We support the Fire with our full heart, wishing them success," said Nilesh Sudrania, CEO of Formidium.

“Chicago Fire FC is excited to welcome Formidium as a Club partner,” said Chicago Fire FC Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Goyo Perez. “Formidium’s commitment to excellence and community engagement align closely to what we’re working hard to accomplish on and off the pitch.”

Formidium is not just keeping up with market dynamics; they’re staying ahead, focused on exceeding clients’ needs and expectations, by delivering peace-of-mind with precision. The partnership with the Fire is a strategic extension of the firm’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence in all arenas.

For more information about Formidium's innovative financial accounting solutions and its new affiliation with the Chicago Fire, visit Formidium.com.

About Formidium:

Formidium Corp. is a global investment fund administration services and technology provider headquartered in Downers Grove, IL (USA). Formidium has developed its proprietary technology for fund accounting (Seamless™) and for Investor onboarding (CommonSubDoc™). Formidium also offers a Marketplace for alternative investments to HNWIs, family offices, and other institutional allocators. Formidium’s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, ISO27001 certified, and supported by over 2 million hours of R&D and a global staff of 900. Learn more about Formidium at www.formidium.com.



About Chicago Fire:

The Chicago Fire Football Club was founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The Fire have won six major domestic championship titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup, the 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters’ Shield. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The Fire plays their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

Press Contact: John Manley | john.manley@formidium.com